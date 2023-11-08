Trader Joe's Winter Squash Is One Of The Best Holiday Cooking Bargains

With the passing of daylight savings and the approaching holiday season, the last bouts of summer produce have left the grocery shelves and made way for the hearty fruits and veggies of late fall and winter. Among the seasonal produce available in the colder months are apples, carrots, beets, and winter squash. Winter squash refers to various types of squash that can be picked and stored during the fall and winter. These squash varieties typically feature a hard outer rind that protects the tender flesh within and can preserve the tasty fruit for a long time after being harvested.

But, because winter squash tend to be larger and heavier compared to other produce, they can quickly become expensive at the grocery store if they are priced per pound. For a good bargain on winter squash, try looking at Trader Joe's, as this grocery store chain offers a selection of winter squash priced per unit instead of per pound. This means you can score larger pieces of squash for a fair, even price.

Cost can vary depending on the Trader Joe's location but observed 2023 prices for different winter squash have included $0.99 for delicata squash, $1.99 for acorn squash, and $1.95 for butternut squash. Considering that other stores, like Walmart, offer butternut squash at $0.98 per pound, you have the opportunity to get the best bang for your buck at Trader Joe's. This is a great deal if you need to feed a larger group of people — or are just an avid squash lover.