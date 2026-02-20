The 16 Best Trader Joe's Items Under $3

Trader Joe's is notorious for encouraging shoppers to add more seasonal and innovative products to their carts than they'd planned, but it's also famous for offering a vast array of budget-friendly products. Thankfully, this buzzy grocery store chain can sustainably be both at once — as long as you keep an eye on what makes it to the checkout counter.

Now, we know we're not going to dissuade you from splurging on fancy wine or artisanal cheeses at Trader Joe's. Yet we also have a myriad products to suggest that are under $3 apiece — each of which can help offset the price of your curious palate. Many of these items are pantry staples that are versatile and straightforward in their ingredients. But we also highlighted a few memorable products on this list for which Trader Joe's is famous (which aren't often found at other grocery stores).

We heavily based these recommendations on personal experience shopping at Trader Joe's, though we also used past reviews published on Tasting Table, as well as customer reviews on sites like Reddit. All prices were sourced online from the Trader Joe's location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and accurate as of writing. Here are the best Trader Joe's items available for $3 or less.