The 16 Best Trader Joe's Items Under $3
Trader Joe's is notorious for encouraging shoppers to add more seasonal and innovative products to their carts than they'd planned, but it's also famous for offering a vast array of budget-friendly products. Thankfully, this buzzy grocery store chain can sustainably be both at once — as long as you keep an eye on what makes it to the checkout counter.
Now, we know we're not going to dissuade you from splurging on fancy wine or artisanal cheeses at Trader Joe's. Yet we also have a myriad products to suggest that are under $3 apiece — each of which can help offset the price of your curious palate. Many of these items are pantry staples that are versatile and straightforward in their ingredients. But we also highlighted a few memorable products on this list for which Trader Joe's is famous (which aren't often found at other grocery stores).
We heavily based these recommendations on personal experience shopping at Trader Joe's, though we also used past reviews published on Tasting Table, as well as customer reviews on sites like Reddit. All prices were sourced online from the Trader Joe's location in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and accurate as of writing. Here are the best Trader Joe's items available for $3 or less.
Ciabatta rolls
Ciabatta (pronounced chuh·ba·tuh) is impressively affordable at Trader Joe's, where a 12-ounce package of four rolls rings up at well under $3. And don't let this product's short list of ingredients fool you. Despite only containing unbleached enriched flour, water, sea salt, yeast, and malted barley flour, their precise texture and flavor can be hard to mimic at home by an amateur baker.
What we love about ciabatta is that it's very moist and springy. These rolls are sturdy enough to serve as a vehicle for sloppy Joe filling, to support eggs and pesto in a breakfast sandwich, or be dipped into all kinds of soup. For the best results, heat these ciabatta rolls before diving into them so that they take on a crispier texture; you can even grill them.
If you like these rolls, consider checking out Trader Joe's other ciabatta products. In our ranking of Trader Joe's breads, the everything ciabatta rolls blew their competition out of the water — or shall we say, the oven. Trader Joe's ciabatta demi-baguette was likewise impressive, and it sells for under $2.
Orzo Italian pasta
Trader Joe's has an excellent and affordable selection of dried pasta, but we're particularly enamored by the orzo. In case you aren't familiar with this Italian pasta, it looks a bit like barley or rice from a distance. But slow down your cart and take a closer look, and you'll find that it is actually a pasta made from semolina and water. Its texture makes it a good fit for pasta salad, such as in this easy vegan orzo salad with a Dijon twist. You could also add orzo to stews and soups for a more filling meal.
Trader Joe's orzo has a good bite and smooth flavor that makes it pleasing on its own, yet not overbearing when combined with other ingredients. Each 1-pound bag sells for about a dollar and can be divided into about eight servings. That's excellent news, whether you're feeding a family or attending a potluck.
Sweet ripe plantains
Plantains are a staple ingredient in African nations like Cameroon, Ghana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, though Latin American countries also consume vast amounts of plantains. While cooking with them isn't rocket science, it can be difficult to ascertain when a plantain is ripe (and how to best peel it) if you didn't grow up with plantains in the kitchen. Then there's the labor involved in frying them. Thankfully, Trader Joe's sweet ripe plantains takes away much of the guesswork.
Plenty of Redditors agreed that the chain's sweet ripe plantains – which are sourced from Honduras — also reduces the time required to prepare this beloved dish. Folks mention these plantains strike the perfect balance of sweetness and are easily prepared in an air fryer. One user even noted they believe these could give restaurants a run for their money. You can serve them alongside cheese, ketchup, salad, corn, beans, and eat them as a snack or meal.
Organic coconut milk
The labor involved in cracking open a coconut and extracting its milk probably isn't high on the to-do list in many parts of the U.S., where raw coconuts can be hard to come by in the first place. That makes canned coconut milk a pantry staple, and there's no better place to get it than at Trader Joe's.
Here, it comes in full fat and reduced-fat variations, so choose based on the recipe at hand. Since it's shelf-stable, you can stock up on several of these babies at once. Additionally, Trader Joe's coconut milk is sourced from Sri Lanka, and contains nothing more than coconut and water. It's thick but not goopy, and its aroma isn't overwhelming. We prefer this coconut milk over many other brands when it comes to vegan baking, too. It separates reliably in the fridge, giving rise to the fatty cream needed for vegan whipped cream. It's also excellent for incorporating into soups, sauces, curries, and smoothies.
Miso ginger broth
When you're sick with a cold, there are several foods you should eat and several that you should avoid. Ginger firmly falls in the former category, as it is believed to help fight inflammation, viruses, and bacteria. While it might not yield instantaneous results, it can help mitigate your symptoms, and it's worth including in your diet on a regular basis. Like ginger, miso is highly nutritious and can help keep you in good health, too. So what better product to keep on standby for times of illness than Trader Joe's miso ginger broth?
This product is affordable, flavorful, and convenient. Even when you're not ill, this broth serves as an excellent base for soups, perhaps with the addition of dumplings for more heartiness. Several Redditors mention using this broth for cooking rice and couscous, too. This product is versatile because it's not overwhelming in flavor. And yet, the harmony provided by ginger, carrots, celery, onions, shiitake, soy sauce, and miso is unparalleled.
Dark chocolate sunflower seed cups
We love Reese's cups as much as the next person. Even so, Trader Joe's dark chocolate sunflower seed cups are a pleasing variation to the classic treat, even if you aren't faced with a peanut allergy. While we're on the topic, these cups are also suitable for folks avoiding soy, dairy, gluten, and other types of tree nuts.
These cups rope us in at the checkout line every single time, especially because a package of two costs less than $2. The layers of dark chocolate are scrumptious and obviously of high quality; the cocoa used to make it is fair trade, to boot. Meanwhile, the sunflower seed butter inside is smooth and sweet, yet not cloying. These dark chocolate sunflower seed cups are sizable and thick, and just one of them can be enough for a satisfying dessert. That said, we've definitely consumed them one after another on many occasions.
Soft and juicy mango
Buying mangoes at American grocery stores can be hit or miss. When it's not the spring or summer, it can be difficult to find a ripe, juicy mango that makes your heart sing. Thankfully, Trader Joe's soft and juicy mango, which can be found in the dried fruits section, is available and reliably mouthwatering year-round. Each 6-ounce package contains about 15 pieces of dried mango, which are sweetened with sugar and glycerin. Sulphur dioxide is also present as a preservative.
If you'd rather the unsweetened, unsulfured variety of dried mango, that can be found at Trader Joe's, too. It's not quite as candy-like, but according to one Redditor, it shines when briefly microwaved. Either version of Trader Joe's dried mango can be chopped and tossed into trail mix for a tropical twist, perhaps alongside the store's coconut chips. These dried fruits are great on their own, though, and can help satisfy your sweet tooth in lieu of dessert.
Peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets
If there's one thing we pack in our bags during hiking or camping trips, it's these peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets from Trader Joe's. Sturdy and salty, filling and crunchy, we're glad that a 16-ounce bag of these nuggets rings up under $3 because we keep going back for more. Of course, kids gobble them up, too, so if you have a family, you should stock up on a few bags during each grocery run.
Naturally, these peanut butter filled pretzel nuggets aren't suitable for those with gluten or nut allergies. They contain unbleached enriched flour, lightly sweetened peanut butter, corn syrup, salt, and palm oil, along with dough conditioner and sodium hydroxide (a standard ingredient used for making pretzels). One serving size is technically 10 pieces, but we won't blame you for eating more than that. And with 15 servings per bag, you're certainly getting a good bang for your buck with this fan favorite.
Thai peanut satay sauce
Satay sauce is a creamy, aromatic staple ingredient in southeast Asia. It's made from peanuts and coconut milk, the fat from which helps balance the spiciness of red chilies and complements the brighter flavors of ingredients like lemon grass and galangal. Each 8.1 ounce jar of Trader Joe's Thai peanut satay sauce includes coconut milk, peanuts, tamarind paste, red curry paste, coriander powder, and cumin seeds, among other ingredients. There's an indisputable magic in this red curry paste, where the pungency of shallots and garlic are met with tanginess from Thai lime leaf and lemongrass, as well as sweetness from sugar.
This sauce is vegan and has a wide range of applications. You could serve it alongside tofu, vegetables, chicken, and noodles, or use it to dip items like spring rolls. Perhaps you'll use it as inspiration for a fusion dish; for instance, you can spread it on top of burgers for a sweet and spicy twist.
Organic 3 grain tempeh
We've tried many brands of tempeh over the years, and Trader Joe's organic 3 grain tempeh is the one we keep returning to for its affordability, superior flavor, and pleasing texture. We've found that this tempeh marinates exceptionally well since it's relatively thin, yet doesn't crumble at the slightest touch. This tempeh likewise makes for excellent vegan meatballs. Its flavor is far from musty, and its pleasing umami notes ensure that it can be used as a versatile meat alternative in salads and sandwiches.
So what are the three grains used to produce this tempeh? Brown rice, barley, and millet. Together with soybeans, these grains are partially cooked, fermented, then cooked again. Each 8-ounce package can be divided among two to three people for a protein-rich accompaniment. Indeed, each serving contains a whopping 19 grams of protein, making it an essential grocery item for those following a plant-based diet.
Coffee lover's espresso beans
Have you ever had one of those mornings where you're so rushed that you don't get a chance to brew coffee before stepping out the door? Us, too. That's why we love having a package of Trader Joe's coffee lover's espresso beans stocked in the car or at our desk to get us through the day. In fact, these chocolate covered espresso beans are so luxurious that you might find yourself "forgetting" to drink your morning cup of Joe more often in favor of these sweet treats.
Though Trader Joe's offers wonderful dark chocolate covered espresso beans in plastic tubs, the coffee lover's espresso beans are sold in convenient 2.5-ounce pouches that cost less than $2 each. Plus, these Brazilian coffee beans are dark roasted, then coated in variations of dark, milk, and white chocolate. Whether you love cortados or lattes, you'll soon discover a favorite color of bean. We'll leave the decision of whether or not to share the rest of the pouch up to you.
Apricot mango Greek yogurt
In our ranking of two dozen yogurts at Trader Joe's, the apricot mango Greek yogurt secured one of the top two spots. At roughly $1 per 5.3-ounce container, this product is budget-friendly, yet sports a top-notch flavor and the smooth, creamy texture for which Greek yogurt is known. To be sure, this yogurt cup contains a substantial amount of sugar (9 grams of which are added sugars), but the natural sweetness of the fruit is unmistakable. In addition to apricot and mango, you'll find the fruit juice concentrates of pineapple, peach, apple, and pear listed on the label. Meanwhile, annatto extract provides natural food coloring.
An excellent source of calcium, protein, and potassium (not to mention live, active cultures), these Greek yogurt cups can be packed in a lunchbox as part of a nourishing lunch. Alternatively, you might blend the contents of a cup into a tropical smoothie.
World's puffiest white cheddar corn puffs
The world's puffiest white cheddar corn puffs sold at Trader Joe's are a strong competitor to Pirate's Booty. Though this product makes a weighty claim in regards to being the "world's puffiest," we can attest to the fact that these corn puffs are a treasure worthy of a place in your pantry. Each 7-ounce bag contains seven servings of cheesy goodness. If you're hosting a party, you should grab a bag or two of these for the table — perhaps opting for one bag of the sour cream and onion flavor for variation. These puffs are a marvelous alternative to chips and popcorn that guests will surely remember.
Savory, crunchy, and mildly tangy from the white cheddar, kids love these puffs as much as adults. Unless you plan on keeping them under lock and key, pick up a bag or two on each Trader Joe's run.
Speculoos cookies
We would be lying if we didn't say that one of the best parts about flying on Delta is the free Lotus Biscoff cookies that we get during the refreshment service. If you, too, love these moderately sweet, malty cookies, it's worth checking out Trader Joe's speculoos cookies, which are widely considered to give the Lotus brand fierce competition. A 7-ounce package of these cookies rings up well under $3, giving you six servings of four cookies each at a smashingly good price.
Made in Belgium, the ingredients of Trader Joe's version are simple: Wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, sugar syrup, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. But they are more than a sum of their parts, and these speculoos cookies may soon become an indispensable part of your afternoon coffee ritual. They are also fabulous atop ice cream or blended into milkshakes, as well as crumbled into lattes and parfaits.
Raspberry lime sparkling water
Among the most affordable items at Trader Joe's are the sparkling waters, especially the ones that come in liter-sized bottles. Citrusy flavors like grapefruit and mandarin orange are available, as well as plain sparkling water. The raspberry lime sparkling water, however, especially won us over in the ranking we conducted last year of a dozen sparkling waters that you can buy at Trader Joe's. We found it to be zesty, fruity, and ideal for mixers as well as drinking on its own. Another standout variety of sparkling water that can be bought for about $1 is cranberry clementine. This product broke into the top five for its wintry charm and bold flavors.
These liters of sparkling water are money-savvy refreshments to serve at parties and stock up bars. Without any added sugar, they are light on the stomach and can be added to a variety of drinks without making them sickly sweet.
Organic carrots of many colors
If the only carrots you've ever eaten have been orange, get yourself to Trader Joe's immediately and grab a bag of the organic carrots of many colors. A 2-pound bag costs well under $3, and you'll love how the purple, yellow, orange, and white carrots add vividness to what might otherwise be a plain Jane meal. For that same reason, we love serving these carrots at parties and feasts.
While you could use these carrots in any recipe where you would use the orange variety, we recommend roasting them in the oven so that you can fully appreciate their subtle differences in flavor. Don't stop there, either. From dukkah to yogurt to gochujang, there are many ways to put roasted carrots in the spotlight and amp up their flavor. Who ever said vegetables had to be boring? With these colorful root veggies on the table, your kids might even venture out on a limb and take a few bites (and if not, that just means more for you).
Methodology
In curating this article, we sought to include products from a variety of categories, including frozen foods, dried fruits, dairy items, desserts, snacks, beverages, and pantry staples. We recommended most of these items based on personal experiences shopping at Trader Joe's, including reviews previously published on Tasting Table. However, we occasionally turned to customer reviews on sites like Reddit, too. All prices were determined to be under $3 using online listings for the Trader Joe's located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina as of this writing, and exact prices may vary and fluctuate across stores.