10 Foods To Eat When You Have A Cold – And 6 To Avoid

As much joy as the holiday season brings — with its festive parties, family feasts, and (if we're lucky) gorgeous snowflakes — there's also a good chance that one of the merrymakers around you is suffering from a cold. Lower temperatures can slightly weaken the immune system, and gatherings are hotspots for the transmission of viruses like the common cold. When you start to feel ill, it's a good idea to keep tabs on your diet to make sure that you are nourishing yourself appropriately. Of course, this is also true even when you are in tip-top shape!

I am a nutrition coach with a background in food studies, so I've brought my critical eye to the table along with the insights of two experts: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD, and owner of Ruby Oak Nutrition in Raleigh, NC and Alyssa Smolen, MS, RDN, and CDN. Their observations make it clear that what one should eat when sick largely depends on symptoms and personal preferences. "It's better to get in nourishment rather than focus on trying to eat the 'right' foods," Smolen says. "Lacking nutrition can hurt the healing process and slow down recovery." As such, the following foods and beverages are suggestions rather than prescriptions. You are the expert of your own body, so take into account your unique symptoms, needs, and desires before filling up your grocery cart.