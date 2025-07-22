15 Fermented Foods From Around The World You Should Try

The importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is something we're hearing about in mainstream media more frequently. Multiple studies have revealed links between the composition of the bacteria in our guts and the health of our brains, as well as the likelihood of developing certain diseases and the functioning of our digestive and immune systems. The key is to achieve a diverse and balanced collection of gut microbiota, and one way we can contribute to this is by consuming fermented foods.

Fermented foods are essentially those that have been intentionally made to contain microorganisms like bacteria and yeast, and are often referred to as probiotics. But, unlike the potentially dangerous pathogens that might grow on those leftovers that you've forgotten to throw away, the microorganisms in fermented foods are deemed "good bacteria". Thus, incorporating them into our diets can benefit our health, rather than hurt it.

In recent years, fermented foods have certainly been having their moment in the health food space. However, they've actually been around for far longer than you'd think. Popular options like kimchi and kombucha date back thousands of years, and the technique of fermenting milk or cream into yogurt likely originated in the Neolithic period. Today, fermented foods form a key part of everyday diets in various corners of the world. There's everything from breads and cheese to sauces, vegetables, and drinks. So, let's take a look at some of the many ways that you can give your gut health a delicious boost.