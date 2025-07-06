The Fermented Ingredient That Should Be Part Of Your Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are a nutritious and convenient way to start your morning. They're made simply by soaking oats in liquid such as milk (usually overnight, as the name implies). They're a great source of fiber, which, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, can lower your risk of "coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and certain gastrointestinal diseases." If you want even more benefits from your overnight oats, soak them in kefir instead of regular milk.
Kefir is a fermented drink made by adding yeast and bacteria to cow or goat's milk. It's an even more powerful probiotic than yogurt and is a great source of protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and other vitamins. Combined with the already heart-healthy fiber of oats, it creates a nutritious and powerful meal that will get you energized and ready to start the day.
Kefir also improves the texture of overnight oats, as it's thicker than milk but thinner than yogurt. This keeps the final product from being too runny or too thick. Just be sure to use dairy kefir and not water kefir.
How to use kefir in overnight oats
Using kefir in your overnight oats is easy. Simply mix rolled oats, seeds, and spices before stirring them into kefir with sweeteners like maple syrup and vanilla extract. Let this mixture chill in the refrigerator overnight, and in the morning, you'll have perfect oats that you can add toppings like fresh fruit and brown sugar to. Kefir can also be substituted in other pre-established recipes, such as these 13 oatmeal recipes.
When it comes to the type of kefir, any unflavored variety can work, though kefir made with goat's milk will lend a different taste to oats than people who typically make it with cow's milk will be used to. One popular brand is Lifeway, which is appreciated for the number of cultures each bottle contains. It is often found in the milk or yogurt section at supermarkets and can also be purchased online at sites like Amazon.
You can also make kefir yourself at home. Simply obtain starter kefir grains and let them sit in milk at room temperature for about 24 hours. Then, shake the jar and strain it. You can use the leftover kefir grains that are strained out to start the process over again, meaning as long as you have milk stocked, you can keep making kefir. Refrigerate any you don't use immediately, and be sure to throw it out if it starts to go bad.