The Fermented Ingredient That Should Be Part Of Your Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are a nutritious and convenient way to start your morning. They're made simply by soaking oats in liquid such as milk (usually overnight, as the name implies). They're a great source of fiber, which, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, can lower your risk of "coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and certain gastrointestinal diseases." If you want even more benefits from your overnight oats, soak them in kefir instead of regular milk.

Kefir is a fermented drink made by adding yeast and bacteria to cow or goat's milk. It's an even more powerful probiotic than yogurt and is a great source of protein, calcium, vitamin B12, and other vitamins. Combined with the already heart-healthy fiber of oats, it creates a nutritious and powerful meal that will get you energized and ready to start the day.

Kefir also improves the texture of overnight oats, as it's thicker than milk but thinner than yogurt. This keeps the final product from being too runny or too thick. Just be sure to use dairy kefir and not water kefir.