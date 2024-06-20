Here's How Long Kefir Lasts After Opening

Kefir boasts a history of over 1,000 years, including a span of time when its recipe wasn't widely shared, but only within the last few years has it been enjoying more mainstream popularity in the United States. American consumers have finally realized that this fermented milk not only has a pleasant taste and mouthfeel — it has the consistency of a drinkable yogurt — but also that kefir is one of the most game-changing superfoods we can improve our diets with.

Kefir can be made from cow, goat, or sheep milk, and its funky, tart taste comes from being fermented with probiotic bacteria. The bacteria in kefir helps improve digestive health and can even assist in other areas like lowering blood pressure and cholesterol. However, this bacteria also means that kefir may not last quite as long as some other staples in your fridge. Once you open a container of kefir, all the bacteria working wonders in this fermented milk will also get to work mingling with new, unwanted bacteria.

Kefir does not contain preservatives — which is a good thing for its wellness benefits — but it also means that there is no line of defense against spoilage. Therefore, you really shouldn't keep kefir around for more than two days after you open it. Some brands defer a bit more loosely to their "best by" dates, but planning to enjoy your kefir within a few days of opening it guarantees that the drink will be at its best.