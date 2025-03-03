10 Worcestershire Sauce Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Chances are you have a bottle in your kitchen, and chances are you can't properly pronounce its name. Borrowing its moniker from the English county where the savory sauce was first concocted nearly 200 years ago, Worcestershire sauce (pronounced, so says Merriam-Webster, "wu-ster-shir") has been for many years a kitchen staple, a snazzy addition to hearty meat-based recipes, a weekend bloody mary flavor enhancer, and, a great way to elevate your meals.

Classic Worcestershire sauce — of Lea & Perrins fame — originated by accident in the early 19th century, reputedly as the fermented byproduct of a concoction devised by Worcester-based chemists John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins. The attempt to replicate a recipe from Bengal, India may have at first been a funky failure, but after fermentation, the combination of vinegar, molasses, onions, garlic, cloves, and anchovies yielded a savory, umami flavor the duo began bottling and selling in 1837.

While Lea & Perrins remains a household name, there is a bevy of varieties bearing the Worcestershire sauce description on most grocery store shelves today. How do the other brands stand up against the "OG" Lea & Perrins brand? Or is there only one true Worcestershire sauce?

To tackle these mouthwatering questions, I gathered 10 of the most popular Worcestershire sauces available either online or at the major grocery store chains and subjected them to some discerning palates (namely mine and a few recruits who are family members and Worcestershire sauce connoisseurs) to rank them from worst to best according to taste, ingredients, overall value, and availability.