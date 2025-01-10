11 Steak Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Though some may argue a perfectly cooked steak needs no sauce to accompany the greatness of red meat's pinnacle, I prefer the tang of a classic steak sauce. There's an interesting history behind steak sauce's association with the meat. Originally invented as a catch-all sauce intended to doll up all sorts of meats and fish, A1 sauce and its ilk pivoted to a specifically red meat-centric dressing once the condiment fell into the hands of marketing minds in the 1960s. Since then, copycats and purported upgrades now populate a dedicated space in most American supermarkets.

Brands like Peter Luger, HP, and Heinz enjoy a history nearly as storied as the original A1. Modern brands like Whole Foods' 365, Walmart's Great Value, and Rufus Teague compete for real estate in the condiment aisle alongside other steak sauce spinoffs from established brands such as Texas Roadhouse and Crystal Hot Sauce.

And as someone in the mood for a slab of medium-rare red meat on a weekly basis, I decided to test-drive 11 of the most prominent and promising brands on shelves today. They are ranked from my least favorite to the sauce I crowned as steak sauce's greatest store-bought achievement. Keep scrolling for the holy grail of steak sauce hierarchy.