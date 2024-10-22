The Story Behind The Oldest Operating Steakhouse Restaurant In America

America ranks at the very top of the world's yearly meat consumption, rivaled only by Portugal. Although chicken remains the most popular choice for Americans, Statista reports that 59.1 pounds of beef were consumed per person in 2022, so it's safe to say that popular steakhouses across the country don't have to worry about going out of business anytime soon. This includes the Old Homestead Steakhouse, the oldest steakhouse in America that first opened its doors in 1868 and still remains in business well over 150 years later.

Although steakhouses feel quintessentially American, they actually originate from Europe. Before they were called steakhouses, they were known as "chophouses" in the U.K., originally only serving working-class men. Eventually, the concept of serving large portions of meat made its way overseas to America, and, before long, modern steakhouses were born in the Meatpacking District of New York City. It was there that The Old Homestead Steakhouse planted its roots. Although the neighborhood has significantly changed in the century since, the steakhouse is still standing in the same location on Ninth Avenue.

About 70 years ago, a man named Harry Sherry bought the steakhouse after staring out as a dishwasher; and thus began the legacy of the Sherry family. Harry's grandsons, Greg and Marc, are the current owners of the place. They, too, started from the bottom and worked their way up the ranks, all while learning the ropes from their grandfather.