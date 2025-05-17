Give Your Quiche A Crunchy, Flaky Crust Using This Frozen Food

The box of chocolates of breakfast, you don't quite know what you're going to get when you bite into a quiche, but it'll always leave you satisfied. The fluffy tart can come loaded with all kinds of meats and veggies, a testament to the versatility of eggs. While it's fun to experiment with quiche fillings, its outside deserves love, too. Skip the usual pastry crust and give your quiche a crunchy coating with hash browns.

Eggs and hash browns are a common breakfast pairing, and there are so many ways to serve up the two besides serving scrambled eggs with shredded hash browns or placing the crispy patties in between your egg McMuffin. A hash brown-crusted quiche combines the two seamlessly, making for an elevated dish to serve at brunch or enjoy on a lazy weekend morning. The potatoes contrast with the pillowy quiche beautifully, serving as a crispy welcome before getting into the tender tart.

To get your hash browns to be crisp, though, you'll need to prep them correctly. The frozen breakfast item can easily turn to mush, so press out as much moisture as you can from the thawed hash browns. Afterwards, mix it with melted butter, salt, and pepper before spreading it across a pie dish. Parbake the crust at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, or until golden brown and crunchy. Pour the whisked eggs into the pie dish, along with any fillings, and bake the quiche at 350 degrees for around 30 minutes.