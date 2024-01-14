Spaghetti Squash Pad Thai Recipe

Pad Thai is a popular stir-fried noodle dish that is beloved for its blend of flavors and textures, both in Thailand and beyond. Traditionally made with rice noodles, pad Thai often includes a combination of a protein like tofu or shrimp, vegetables, peanuts, and a distinct tamarind-based sauce that is tart with a hint of sweet. In this version, we've replaced the rice noodles with spaghetti squash noodles for an extra layer of plant-based goodness as well as some added earthy flavor.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "When spaghetti squash is plentiful it's a staple in my kitchen. It's full of health benefits, can be used in so many ways, and can last on the counter for up to a few months." Pad Thai proves itself to be a great candidate for spaghetti squash noodles, and though this ingredient will call for a little extra elbow grease in the kitchen, the hearty results will be well worth it.