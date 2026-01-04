9 Spices To Buy At Trader Joe's And 7 To Skip
When was the last time you restocked your spice cabinet? As it might be after a big move, it's likely been years since you did a full audit of your seasonings. Or, maybe you've just been out of cumin for months and keep forgetting to pick some up from the store. Whatever your reasons are for hitting up your local grocer's spice section, don't dive in unscrupulously. Some retailers have great deals on spices, others sell them at premium prices, and still more spice cabinet staples are better swapped out for different, fresher alternatives.
If your go-to store is Trader Joe's, we are of the same ilk, and you've probably taken more than a passing glance at its spice section. The matching glass jars that house many of its spices are undeniably aesthetically appealing, and the store has pretty good spice prices, too — but that doesn't automatically mean every spice from the retailer is a must-buy. I gathered all the spices sold at my local Trader Joe's to suss out which are worth buying and which you may as well skip, based on price comparisons with other stores and the availability of other spice alternatives. If you're trying to be particularly economical in your pantry-stocking endeavors, take the following into consideration.
Buy: Portuguese Flor de Sal
Before you ask, "Why should I spend $4.99 on a small container of salt?," remember that not all salts are the same. I have no fewer than five different types of salt in my pantry at all times (Maldon, pink Himalayan, kosher, fine-grain sea salt, and flaky sea salt), and I'll vouch for keeping this salt in your pantry for as long as Trader Joe's stocks it. The salt is hand-collected from the seas of Portugal and is a pretty moist salt.
I'd compare this salt to Maldon in flavor. It has a delicate saltiness to it, though the grains are smaller than Maldon and it's wetter. Still, it makes for a lovely finishing salt, particularly when you want more subtlety than Maldon allows for. I wouldn't cook with this salt, though — it deserves to be treated more delicately than you would treat cooking salt. Plus, there's the undeniable counter appeal of its cute ceramic container and cork lid. Give it to someone or just buy it for yourself; either way, you won't go wrong.
Buy: Black Garlic
Another favorite, unique current offering in Trader Joe's spice section is this handy-dandy little container of ground, fermented black garlic. The garlic comes in thick granules akin to kosher salt (though not as uniform), and I've found myself using it to top pretty much every winter soup recipe in my repertoire this year. I particularly love an ample sprinkling of this atop a bowl of cozy mushroom soup.
Beyond that, black garlic granules have loads of applications. It would add oomph to a steak or even a savory salad, or you could use it to top your morning eggs on toast. Once you start using it, you won't be able to stop — or at least, that's been the case for me. Plus, the container is just $2.99, so it won't break the bank even if you don't end up being the biggest fan of it (though I highly doubt that will be the case).
Skip: Cumin
Yes, cumin is a staple in every spice cabinet, but unless you're very particular about buying organic labels, you can find better deals on the spice than at Trader Joe's. I'll never dissuade any consumer from stocking their spice cabinet at TJ's, but I will let you in on a little secret — Target also sells spices at fabulous prices, and a slightly larger bottle of its cumin only costs $.99, as opposed to the $1.99 I paid at Trader Joe's.
Now, a dollar difference isn't huge, and the slim savings might not be worth a two-store trip in your book. However, it is worth mentioning, especially in an era when consumers are trying to cut corners on grocery costs wherever possible. That said, Trader Joe's ground cumin is still a great spice, and a cost-friendly option if you need organic spices. You'll also find better deals on a few other spices on this list at Target, so just take that into account when you're planning your spice restock.
Buy: Onion Salt
Now, when an onion salt is literally just onion powder/granules and salt, I don't recommend buying it — you could make the same concoction with your own onion powder and salt, and in my mind, it doesn't make economical sense to buy an already-combined container. Trader Joe's onion salt, however, could very well be considered a full seasoning blend. Not only does it have the obvious onion powder and salt, but it also has garlic, granulated onion, green onion, and chives.
The result is a spice that's a step above what you might find in other onion salts, and (similar to the aforementioned black garlic granules), once you start finding some uses for it, you probably won't be able to stop. I've been loving it as a simple meat seasoning when I don't feel like putting together a marinade. You can also use it as an ingredient in quick dips or for a savory touch atop some fried eggs.
Buy: Spanish Saffron
Ah, saffron. The ingredient plays a key role in traditional paella and other Spanish cuisine, and unless you live near an international spice market, it might be hard to get your hands on the good stuff — which is why I recommend grabbing this tiny jar from Trader Joe's while it's available. Spanish saffron tends to be super expensive, so getting even this tiny jar for just $5.99 felt like a steal.
You should also use this deal as a chance to broaden your culinary horizons. Beyond being used in paella, saffron can help you create a vibrant risotto, delicious floral holiday bread, and can even be used as a drink or syrup infusion. It's a fun ingredient to play around with, and though it might look expensive when you see it on TJ's shelves, it's actually a pretty good deal. If you've ever tried to get your hands on the spice, don't pass it up the next time you're at the store.
Skip: Black Peppercorns
It's definitely handy that Trader Joe's Black Peppercorns come with a built-in grinder, but it's really not necessary if you already have refillable salt and pepper grinders at home. This is another purchase that I regularly source from a different store altogether: Costco. $2.49 at TJ's isn't bad for a small container of peppercorns and a grinder, but Costco's price — even though a grinder isn't included — is a much better deal.
Trader Joe's container only holds 1.8 ounces of peppercorns; Costco's, on the other hand, has 14.1 ounces and sells for $8.50. I've had a container of Costco's peppercorns in my pantry for months and have refilled my own grinder several times, but am still only about halfway through my supply. So, if you have a Costco membership, this is one seasoning definitely worth buying in bulk at the warehouse store. It's a definite pantry staple if you make your own stocks in the winter — I always throw a handful of whole peppercorns in mine, and Trader Joe's container would supply maybe two of my stock recipes.
Buy: Smoked Paprika
I'll never apologize for being a sucker for bougie packaging, and that's one department in which Trader Joe's will always have me in a chokehold. Never before have I wanted to have a little counter display area for paprika of all things, but thanks to Trader Joe's, showing it off is now a necessity. But aesthetic appeal isn't the only reason you should keep a little container of the store's smoked paprika on hand.
In my humble opinion, one should always have both smoked and non-smoked paprika in the pantry at all times, each for different applications. Smoked paprika brings a certain depth of flavor that its standard equivalent doesn't, and it can amp up savory meat recipes or a helping of roasted veggies. Trader Joe's container just costs $2.49 and is sourced from a decades-old Spanish paprika producer. This is the good stuff, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg, and it'll look great whether you keep it out or hide it in a cupboard.
Skip: Ground Cinnamon
Cinnamon has never met a bigger fan than me, and if you're similarly endeared to the endlessly covetable spice, you probably also find yourself going through small containers in a flash. I put cinnamon on absolutely everything, from pancakes to bread bakes to my morning oatmeal, and I'd use up a small container of Trader Joe's cinnamon like nobody's business. To all fellow cinnamon-lovers out there, take a word of advice from a pro: This is another spice best bought at Costco.
Admittedly, TJ's price on the spice cabinet staple isn't bad — the above container only costs $1.99 for 1.5 ounces, and if you use cinnamon more sparingly than I do, this container could get you through months of use. But if you're more prolific in your cinnamon applications, go ahead and get Costco's Saigon cinnamon, which is also organic and costs $5.66 for 10.7 ounces. Even the most liberal cinnamon users will take a while to go through this container.
Buy: Garlic Salt
My reasons for recommending Trader Joe's Garlic Salt are similar to why I recommended the onion salt above — namely, this isn't just garlic powder and salt. If it were, I'd say skip it and just use the garlic powder and salt that are already in your pantry. Fortunately, this little grinder offers much more. It packs the flavors of sea salt, roasted garlic, onion, and parsley, all in thick granules.
The appeal of freshly-ground spices is undeniable. They offer a certain fresh, punchy flavor that you just won't get with pre-ground spices; as such, they're an easy way to elevate any cuisine. I've been really enjoying this garlic salt on top of some sauteed veggies and even as a finishing touch on my morning scrambled eggs. It's also an easy way to add some quick seasoning to soups and salads, making it an obvious pantry staple that I got for just $2.49.
Skip: Ground Ginger
Is it just me, or does ground ginger always inevitably expire before you've gone through it all? Aside from using a sprinkle in the occasional fall and winter bake, I hardly ever pull this one out of the spice cabinet; I'm more likely to use pumpkin pie spice (which typically already has ginger in it) or fresh ginger for soup or smoothie recipes.
I won't deny that Trader Joe's does have a pretty good deal on its ginger. I got the above container for $1.99, and this is one that you won't find cheaper at Target — current prices show a slightly larger container going for $3.19. Still, I have a proposal for you: Rather than buying ground ginger or dealing with the hassle of peeling and mincing fresh ginger, grab some frozen ginger cubes from Trader Joe's freezer section instead. I always keep a pack of this on hand for whatever I would typically use fresh ginger in, and they work just as great and are 10 times easier to use.
Buy: Nutmeg
Nutmeg, on the other hand, is a spice I use a little more prolifically than ginger (though not as much). But as whole nutmeg isn't exactly easy to come by, it's always worth keeping a container of ground nutmeg on hand, and Trader Joe's is a fine place to get it. The above only cost me $2.99, and it's more expensive at Target — the cheapest container I'm seeing at the latter store costs $3.69.
If you don't keep nutmeg on hand, you should start. It's a fun spice to experiment with. I love to use it atop warm, creamy drinks in the chilly season. It also makes for a great accent to a baked sweet potato with all the fixings and even adds depth to Alfredo sauce. Nutmeg is one of those spices that you won't be able to stop using once you start, and it's well worth keeping in your cupboard for when inspiration strikes.
Skip: Onion Powder
Onion powder is another spice many of us keep on hand (yours truly included), but if I'm being honest, I really don't use it all that much. It makes a fine addition to homemade dips and can help add an onion-y flavor to dishes in a pinch, but I'll always chop an onion rather than trying to use a powdered substitute. So it goes without saying that my onion powder doesn't get much love — which is why I tend to buy it as cheaply as possible.
Yep, you guessed it; Target carries onion powder for $.99, and I'll choose its onion powder any day. Not that the above is way more expensive (it was only $1.99), but still, we like to cut costs where we can, right? I've had the same little bottle of onion powder from Target in my spice cabinet for over a year, and it's still serving its purpose, so unless you absolutely need all your spice containers to match one another, there's no reason not to go for Target's instead.
Buy: Rainbow Peppercorns
Ah, this is a fun one: Rainbow peppercorns. It's not a spice you see every day, much less find for the stellar price of $2.49 for 1.8 ounces (for comparison, Target sells a 4.9-ounce container sans grinder for almost $10!). Rainbow peppercorns can be used for all the same applications you'd use black peppercorns for, but they'll bring a more nuanced flavor profile into the equation that's much appreciated by cooks who find black pepper to be too boring.
Beyond their flavorful appeal, there's an undeniable aesthetic at play here that can elevate even the simplest meals. Especially if you use a coarse grind, you can see the stark differences in color when you grind the peppercorns onto your vehicle of choice. This container offers an easy, affordable way to elevate your meals both visually and taste-wise, and rainbow peppercorns are worth experimenting with if you haven't already.
Skip: Garlic Powder
I know, this is a shocking "skip," but if you've read this far, you probably know where this is going. Yes, Trader Joe's garlic powder is great and has myriad applications — in fact, garlic powder is probably the spice I go through the fastest (after cinnamon). But this is another spice that can be obtained for a better deal elsewhere, making even TJ's $2.49 price tag seem a bit steep.
At Target, however, a bigger container of the spice goes for $.99, a particularly great price if you go through garlic powder quickly. But then, if that's the case, you could also grab the spice from Costco, where an 18-ounce container costs $9.64 — pretty big savings! With spices you use liberally, it's worth considering how much you're willing to pay for them, especially if you're going to be restocking on the regular. That's the biggest reason I'd recommend sourcing your garlic powder at either Costco or Target rather than Trader Joe's — or, as with the ginger, grab some frozen garlic cubes from Trader Joe's to keep on hand for similar uses.
Buy: Turmeric
Trader Joe's turmeric is bright and vibrant, exactly what you want to see when you grab a container of turmeric off the shelf. I'll always buy my turmeric from Trader Joe's — I've never been disappointed with the quality (though, admittedly, I don't have a ton to compare it to), and I always find the price to be great. The above 2-ounce container cost me $1.99, while a container of the same size is currently going for $2.29 at Target.
Turmeric has loads of uses, from making gorgeous golden milk lattes to spicing up a dish of crispy buttered rice. If you've never used the spice before, now's a great time to start — right after you grab some at Trader Joe's, that is. But before you go wild with it in the kitchen, just know that turmeric stains everything and everything, so I wouldn't recommend using it in any white cooking vessels.
Skip: Crushed Red Pepper
Lastly, feel free to skip Trader Joe's red pepper flakes the next time you're shopping its spice aisle, unless (again) you're particular about your spices being organic and matching one another. Personally, I'll buy a cheaper version of the spice any day, and have found that any container I try does exactly what I need it to — add some spicy kick to whatever I sprinkle it on.
Sure, this container only cost me $1.99, but a slightly larger container can be obtained at Target for $.99, and I don't really care if my spices are in matching containers. I use the spice on pretty much everything — I'll incorporate it into homemade pasta sauces, use it to top avocado toast, and even occasionally add some to give a drink some spice. As long as it fulfills that purpose, I'll get it from wherever, and I won't pass up a deal on it when I see one.
Methodology
I based this buy/skip piece primarily on price comparisons with similar spices offered at other popular retailers. I also took into account other substitutes available at the chain itself (in the case of garlic and ginger).
Those parameters make this a handy list to consult if you want to do some strict budgeting with your grocery bill, but I'll add that I've been known to just restock my whole spice cabinet at TJ's when I don't feel like making multiple trips. Some on this list, though, are worth grabbing while they're still around — namely, the Portuguese salt, black garlic, and Spanish saffron.