9 Spices To Buy At Trader Joe's And 7 To Skip

When was the last time you restocked your spice cabinet? As it might be after a big move, it's likely been years since you did a full audit of your seasonings. Or, maybe you've just been out of cumin for months and keep forgetting to pick some up from the store. Whatever your reasons are for hitting up your local grocer's spice section, don't dive in unscrupulously. Some retailers have great deals on spices, others sell them at premium prices, and still more spice cabinet staples are better swapped out for different, fresher alternatives.

If your go-to store is Trader Joe's, we are of the same ilk, and you've probably taken more than a passing glance at its spice section. The matching glass jars that house many of its spices are undeniably aesthetically appealing, and the store has pretty good spice prices, too — but that doesn't automatically mean every spice from the retailer is a must-buy. I gathered all the spices sold at my local Trader Joe's to suss out which are worth buying and which you may as well skip, based on price comparisons with other stores and the availability of other spice alternatives. If you're trying to be particularly economical in your pantry-stocking endeavors, take the following into consideration.