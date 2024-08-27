Black Garlic And Steak Are A Perfect Savory Pairing

There are several ways to use black garlic to add flavor to your favorite cut of steak. Black garlic can be purchased in several forms, including as a whole head, granulated, or as garlic salt. If you're using the latter, you can easily swap out the salt or garlic salt used in your marinade or homemade steak sauce with it.

You can also rub the black garlic onto the steak itself. But, a word to the wise: Black garlic is inordinately sticky. Therefore, it's best to either try to oil your knife before you slice it or just opt to use a food processor to turn the peeled cloves into a puree.

The last, and potentially most tasty method, for integrating black garlic and steak is to whip up a compound butter. It will give you the most black garlic-forward notes possible and is perfect for finishing your cut of choice. You'll want to puree the cloves, softened butter, and some salt together to create a spreadable, umami-rich topper for your ribeye, T-bone, and more. You can also spread the love by using your black garlic compound butter to top your sides — it is a steak dinner, after all! Mashed potatoes, green beans, and even dinner rolls will benefit from this luxurious and flavorful upgrade.