22 Lemon Dessert Recipes That Will Brighten Your Day

Lemon has such an uplifting flavor, compared to things like chocolate or candy that might make you feel bogged down. So, if you're searching for a sweet with a zingy flavor, we've compiled delightful lemony recipes for every occasion, from an eye-catching cake to a layered trifle. Many of these creations feature lemon as the main flavor profile, but others pair it with things like nuts or other fruits for added complexity. We've also included a range of textures to play around with, so you can make something crunchy and chewy or ultra-luscious and soft based purely on your mood.

You'll find that many of these are versatile treats you could eat any time of day if you really wanted to. Some of the desserts require overnight planning and refrigeration, while others you can whip up in 35 minutes. Life is too short to eat bland, been-there desserts. These lemon offerings will make your day better. Plus, anyone who tries your treat will be begging for the recipe.