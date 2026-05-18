12 High-Protein Costco Frozen Foods That Actually Taste Delicious
The Mayo Clinic recommends that adults aim for around 15 to 30 grams of protein in each meal, while confirming that there actually is a thing as too much protein. In fact, consuming anything over 40 grams in one sitting isn't really all that beneficial in the end. Though you can increase your protein intake via supplements, getting most of your protein from whole foods is ideal. For that reason, we've put together a list of Costco's best high-protein products.
In general, it's important to add more protein-rich foods to your diet, like eggs, beans, beef, poultry, fish, soy, or tofu. Combining more than one source of protein in a meal can be beneficial, and a balanced meal should also include fruits or vegetables and whole grains. Though there are many affordable proteins you have likely overlooked while meal planning, you may not always have time to make lentils, quinoa, or beans from scratch. Fortunately, Costco's freezer aisle carries a wide variety of options that have great reviews and are convenient and easy to prepare.
But the best part is, these frozen meals and foods are incredibly affordable. With the exception of the Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon and Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties, everything on this list is under $25. Here are 12 frozen high-protein products you can buy at Costco that actually taste delicious.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon
This three-pound bag contains around eight wild Alaskan sockeye salmon filets that are five-to-seven-ounces each. Each has a whopping 37 grams of protein, which is over half the recommended daily intake for adults. With a 4.4-star rating on Costco's website, shoppers praise this salmon for its high quality, taste, and low price — and one bag is just $45.39. We even placed it fourth on our ranking of seven Costco frozen seafood staples.
Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers
These five-star 10-pack of turkey burgers are a great Costco dinner shortcut for under $15. Each patty contains 30 grams of protein, making them a flavorful, low-fat, and low-cal addition to a salad or a healthier alternative to a beef burger. Costco shoppers have given these a 100% five-star rating, with some going so far as to claim that they're the best turkey burgers around.
Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties
Grass-fed beef is actually better than regular beef because it typically contains a lower fat content and contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Kirkland Signature 100% grass-fed patties boast a 4.3-star rating, with shoppers calling them delicious. The patties are 80% lean and 20% fat, which is the ideal ratio for a juicy burger. Each ⅓ pound patty features 26 grams of protein and you can get a package of 15 for about $39 (or around $2.64 a burger).
Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloins
Chicken strips are an affordable, underrated way to add more protein to your diet. Costco's boneless, skinless chicken tenderloins can be used in various homemade recipes, from chicken salad to chicken pot pie. A six-pound package is just over $22 and holds 24 chicken tenders. A four-ounce serving size will add 23 grams of protein to your meal — and with a 4.5-star rating on Costco's website, customers have been buying them for years.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
This lasagna is a hidden gem of the freezer aisle. In fact, we consider it a Costco frozen food that could pass for homemade, and with a 4.7-star rating, shoppers agree. One reviewer on Costco's website even deemed it "evil, in a good way," noting that this meaty lasagna is what's keeping them from becoming a vegetarian. For just over $20, you get two three-pound packages, and an eight-ounce serving offers 23 grams of protein.
Kirkland Signature Tilapia Loins
Tilapia is a mild, white fish that will complement almost any dish. Indeed, these Kirkland Signature tilapia loins cook up perfectly no matter what method you use. This frozen fish has a 4.8-star rating, with more than one Costco member calling it the best frozen tilapia they've ever tried. A three-pound package costs around $22 and contains around 12 four-ounce pieces of fish that offer about 21 grams of protein each.
Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins
Tyson is one of the best frozen chicken brands, and these breaded tenderloins are perfect for the air fryer. With 20 grams of protein in each serving, they're a simple, fast way to add a protein boost to a salad or pasta dish (or just enjoy on their own). A five-pound bag contains around 20 servings for only $15. Costco website shoppers have awarded the product 4.8 stars, describing them as "mouthwatering" and the "best frozen chicken tenders."
Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers
If you're a busy person, it's basically never worth it to make your own salmon burgers. Fortunately, these frozen salmon burger patties are an easy way to enjoy a protein-rich meal without spending an hour in the kitchen. With a 4.6-star rating and hundreds of reviews, this fan-favorite frozen food comes in packages of 12 for just over $22, with each patty providing 20 grams of protein.
Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patties
These plant-based patties are a welcome alternative to other vegetarian-friendly protein sources. According to the packaging, they contain 75% less saturated fat than traditional burgers but still pack a whopping 20 grams of protein into each patty. If you're searching for tips for eating high-protein meals without wasting money, look no further. A package of 10 is just under $18 (or $1.75 per burger), and the 4.2-star reviews on Costco's website rave about their great taste.
Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Cooked Shrimp
Shrimp is a cost-effective and simple way to add a protein boost to your favorite meals. Add some to a salad or make it the star of your meal by combining it with some creamy, lemony risotto and steamed veggies. Kirkland's frozen shrimp offering goes for about $18 for a two-pound bag, which contains between 50 and 70 shrimp. (An 11-piece serving contains 20 grams of protein.) Costco customers praise this meal for being delicious, affordable, and easy to cook.
Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
These chicken breast chunks are affordable, delicious, and easy to prepare, making them an air fryer favorite. You can save money by picking up a four-pound bag at Costco for just over $20. Boasting a 4.8-star rating, Costco customers say they're an "irresponsible" Chick-fil-A dupe. A three-ounce serving (about three or four nuggets) offers 16 grams of protein, but we wouldn't be surprised if you ended up eating more.
Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza Supreme
This protein-rich, gluten-free pizza is a hidden gem of the Costco freezer aisle. A two-pack of cauliflower crust supreme pizzas is just under $14, and it's easy enough to cut in half before baking it if you want to save some for later. Two slices (¼ of the pizza) contain 14 grams of protein. It has earned 4.8 stars from online Costco shoppers, with one christening it the "best frozen pizza I've had in my lifetime."