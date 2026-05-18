12 High-Protein Costco Frozen Foods That Actually Taste Delicious

The Mayo Clinic recommends that adults aim for around 15 to 30 grams of protein in each meal, while confirming that there actually is a thing as too much protein. In fact, consuming anything over 40 grams in one sitting isn't really all that beneficial in the end. Though you can increase your protein intake via supplements, getting most of your protein from whole foods is ideal. For that reason, we've put together a list of Costco's best high-protein products.

In general, it's important to add more protein-rich foods to your diet, like eggs, beans, beef, poultry, fish, soy, or tofu. Combining more than one source of protein in a meal can be beneficial, and a balanced meal should also include fruits or vegetables and whole grains. Though there are many affordable proteins you have likely overlooked while meal planning, you may not always have time to make lentils, quinoa, or beans from scratch. Fortunately, Costco's freezer aisle carries a wide variety of options that have great reviews and are convenient and easy to prepare.

But the best part is, these frozen meals and foods are incredibly affordable. With the exception of the Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon and Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties, everything on this list is under $25. Here are 12 frozen high-protein products you can buy at Costco that actually taste delicious.