7 Costco Frozen Seafood Staples, Ranked

Plain seafood is fantastic fare to keep in your freezer, allowing you to enjoy it in many forms — from fried to baked to slathered in sauce. Generally, seafood can be a good source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, but the nutrients may vary based on the specific product you get. If you have a larger family or want to have greater quantities on hand, it only makes sense to source it from a warehouse like Costco.

I love trying out items from the retailer because it allows me to shop in bulk without having to head to the store as often. Rather than purchasing pre-made meals, I wanted to grab some of the brand's plain, unseasoned, raw seafood options, which included scallops, shrimp, and a range of fish to scallops. Your store may have additional items, but these items were what was available during my visit.

Opting for unseasoned acts as a blank slate to season and cook as desired while also having more of a chance to appreciate the actual flavor of the food rather than a pre-made batter or seasoning. I based my rankings on a mix of flavor, texture, cost, and protein content of the item. I made a seasoning blend and used it for all the fish for some form of continuity, but you can learn more about this at the end in the methodology slide.

