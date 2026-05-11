Costco Customers Are Eating 'An Irresponsible Amount' Of This Freezer Aisle Chick-Fil-A Dupe
If you've ever shopped at Costco, you'll know that there's a certain, albeit mild, mania that can come over you as you shop in the warehouse giant, excitedly filling your cart with a plethora of items you didn't have on your list or buying multiples of an item you swear you'll use up eventually. Costco customers may sometimes be guilty of irrationally stocking up on things, especially with foods they already love when they're on sale. There's one item in particular that customers are buying in bulk, the Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks that we ranked as one of five chicken products to buy at Costco, and the people of internet aren't shy about their love for the breaded nuggets.
Costco customers love the copycat fast food chicken nuggets, with one X user posting that they "ate an irresponsible amount of these for lunch and I regret nothing," while another X user responded saying that the chicken breast chunks "are literally a [Chick-fil-A] duplicate" and calling the frozen food's macronutrient ratio "rock solid". With 16 grams of protein per serving, fans of the breaded breast chunks love the food's macro content, and they're the perfect way to bulk up a weekday salad. The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are sold in a typical Costco-sized freezer bag at a whopping four pounds of boneless skinless breaded chicken breast nuggets, which are made from fully cooked meat that hasn't been treated with antibiotics, added hormones, or steroids.
Fans can't get enough
Speaking of the breaded chunks, a post in the Costco subreddit declares that air frying the frozen chicken bites is "better than a fresh delivery of Chick-fil-A nuggets." Another user responded by saying they purchased four whole bags of the nuggets, while another Redditor commented that they almost gave up on eating frozen chicken nuggets until trying the Just Bare brand, saying the chicken breast chunks are "such a nice departure from the standard 'all breading/no meat' quality that's the industry standard these days." Other Costco shoppers are buying them in large quantities, with a Redditor saying they chicken chunks are "so, so good. We buy them in bulk for our kids."
In a post in the Frozendinners subreddit, a user praises the nuggets, saying they have "no weird bits, nice white meat chicken, and a good seasoning," and another Redditor concurs, commenting that the Just Bare chicken chunks are the "best frozen breaded chicken there is." Many dedicated Just Bare consumers recommend pairing the breaded nuggets with a bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce to really recreate the fast food experience at home. Fans of the breast chunks also offer creative ways to enjoy the frozen food, with one Redditor giving instructions for a chicken parmesan-inspired twist: after cooking them, "put a spoonful of marinara sauce on each, top with Italian seasoning, parmesan, and/or shredded mozzarella and put under the broiler for a few minutes until the cheese melts. Serve over spaghetti with marinara sauce."