5 Chicken Products To Buy At Costco 4 To Skip

Costco and chicken are no strangers. The famed chicken bakes have ruled the food court roost for years now — alongside the $1.50 hot dog combo, of course — and that's just scratching the surface. Deeper inside the massive warehouse, members also find protein-packed delights like the famed rotisserie chickens, massive chicken pot pies, and plenty of other bird-centric picks in both the deli and frozen foods sections. When it comes to chicken products, variety is clearly not a problem at Costco. But not all these items are created equal — and not all necessarily deserve a spot in your fridge.

As a fairly new Costco member myself, I was able to round up several of the store's most prevalent chicken products and try them out with a fresh set of taste buds. Naturally, everything came in true Costco fashion: big portions, big packaging, and big promises. From breakfast staples to ready-made entrees, I dove in to see which of these poultry picks actually live up to the hype.

Where necessary, I cooked and prepared each product according to the package directions, keeping an eye on not just flavor, but also how easy they were to make. Then, I determined if they were actually a great value for the price. Based on all of these criteria, I made up my mind about which chicken products are Costco must-haves and which ones you may be better off skipping. Fair warning: The results might ruffle some feathers.