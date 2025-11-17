5 Chicken Products To Buy At Costco 4 To Skip
Costco and chicken are no strangers. The famed chicken bakes have ruled the food court roost for years now — alongside the $1.50 hot dog combo, of course — and that's just scratching the surface. Deeper inside the massive warehouse, members also find protein-packed delights like the famed rotisserie chickens, massive chicken pot pies, and plenty of other bird-centric picks in both the deli and frozen foods sections. When it comes to chicken products, variety is clearly not a problem at Costco. But not all these items are created equal — and not all necessarily deserve a spot in your fridge.
As a fairly new Costco member myself, I was able to round up several of the store's most prevalent chicken products and try them out with a fresh set of taste buds. Naturally, everything came in true Costco fashion: big portions, big packaging, and big promises. From breakfast staples to ready-made entrees, I dove in to see which of these poultry picks actually live up to the hype.
Where necessary, I cooked and prepared each product according to the package directions, keeping an eye on not just flavor, but also how easy they were to make. Then, I determined if they were actually a great value for the price. Based on all of these criteria, I made up my mind about which chicken products are Costco must-haves and which ones you may be better off skipping. Fair warning: The results might ruffle some feathers.
Buy: Rotisserie chicken
The cost alone makes the Costco rotisserie chicken a no-brainer. It's famously low-priced, and it doesn't appear to be budging any time soon. It's a beloved Costco constant, like the food court hot dog combo. You can tell because nearly every person you pass as you traipse through the warehouse has one of the birds secured in their giant cart.
Weighing in at a whopping 3 pounds — significantly larger than most other grocery store rotisserie chickens – it's clearly a good value. But it has flavor on its side as well. When I cut into mine, fresh from the store, it sliced with ease, revealing the moist and tender white meat waiting inside. Of course, the legs and thighs also offer richer, darker meat if that's what you prefer. Every section has a nice, light bouillon taste, though, and the skin ... well, that's the best part. Costco doesn't use flour to crisp it up, yet mine still had a great texture and rich roasted flair. I'd be lying if I said I didn't peel a little extra off to enjoy it on its own.
In my opinion, the rotisserie chicken is always a good pick-up. If it makes it past the car ride home, it's great for meal prepping, a quick family dinner, or to use in other recipes. Make sure to watch the high sodium content.
Skip: Rotisserie chicken salad
A food as iconic as Costco's rotisserie chicken is bound to hatch a few creative byproducts. One prime example is this oversized tray of chicken salad. It can be found in the warehouse's deli section, not far from the plump chickens themselves, basking in their warmer.
The salad's recipe is fairly straightforward. By my estimation, it's made up of 90% rotisserie chicken, enlivened by a dressing of sour cream, eggs, celery bits, onions, and garlic. But after trying it, both on its own and tucked in between two slices of sourdough bread, I fear it's missing something. It has the right look, yet the flavor is bland all around. It even got washed out by the simple taste of sourdough. The onion is really the only thing you can taste in each bite. That, and the chicken, which becomes unfortunately squishy and slimy in spots.
Taking into consideration the steep price as well — I paid nearly four times as much for this salad as I did for the chicken itself — this is one Costco chicken product I would recommend skipping. You could grab your own rotisserie chicken and make a homemade version for less, and with a ton more flavor. I personally have a family recipe with a creamy mayonnaise and sour cream base, celery, grapes, walnuts, and a hint of mustard that would put this store-bought concoction to shame.
Buy: Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
I've heard the rumors that these Just Bare chicken chunks bear similarities to the nuggets found at Chick-fil-A. In the past, I've never believed the lore. I've been burned by too many "dupes." I mean, even restaurant-branded foods sold in grocery store freezer aisles don't end up tasting like the real deal. So, I was rightfully skeptical.
But after giving these chunks a chance, I think it's fair to say I'm on the Just Bare bandwagon. I'm not saying they're a dead ringer for Chick-fil-A — I could still tell the difference in a blind taste test. However, they're about as close as you're going to get in a frozen product. They have the same level of juiciness inside and that fresh chicken breast flavor. Even though they're set in vegetable oil rather than fried in peanut oil (as Chick-fil-A does with its nuggets and its fried chicken patties), they also have that quintessential crispy breading.
And I merely cooked them in the oven. I imagine this would be amplified even more in the air fryer. Coated in a seasoning of sugar, salt, paprika, celery seed, and other spice extractives, each little chunk is savory and flavorful. You don't even need a side of ketchup or barbecue sauce, though both are always an option. I don't think I could go back to any other form of frozen chicken nuggets after trying these. So, for that reason, Just Bare makes my list of Costco must-snags.
Skip: Chicken noodle soup
The store's rotisserie chicken makes an appearance yet again in this vat of chicken noodle soup. I was expecting something cozy and home-style. What I got was a bowlful of mediocrity. There's nothing inherently wrong with the soup. It has some good things going for it. The chicken is plentiful — much more so than you would find in most other grocery store or restaurant chicken noodle soups. It also has a nice ratio of broth to ingredients, so it seems more filled out and hearty.
What it lacks is in the noodles and overall taste. I really like the thick egg noodles with their soft bite. I wish there were more of them. As for the taste, it's carried mostly by chicken stock, salt, and pepper — lots of pepper. Other spices like garlic powder and onion powder are added, but don't seem to have an effect. You also don't get that blend of classic chicken noodle soup herbs like parsley, thyme, or even sage. So despite a bit of color from carrots and celery, it's missing that depth and warmth.
As was the case with the chicken salad, I think you'd be better off buying a rotisserie chicken and cheffing up a chicken noodle soup from scratch. With the chicken already cooked, the prep becomes quite simple and quick. All you need is chicken stock, onion, carrots, celery, noodles, and the herbs and spices of your choice. You may even save money in the process.
Buy: Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken
This Crazy Cuizine box claims its Mandarin orange chicken contents are "restaurant quality at home," and this is one of those rare scenarios where I agree. They also cook up in a breeze. They were ready after about 20 minutes in the oven, and they can be ready even faster when pan-fried or air-fried.
Even baked in the oven, the battered pieces came out crispy all around, while the chicken breast insides remained plump and moist — like the Just Bare chunks. Some of the smaller pieces are more breading than chicken, but those are the crispest, so it's still a decent trade-off. Even if you're not a huge orange chicken fan, you could still enjoy the chicken bites plain or with a different sauce of your choice.
The included sauce comes in a packet in the box. After the nuggets are cooked, pour the sauce on top and toss to combine. I will say, it tastes more like a sweet and sour to me than an orange sauce, but it's still zesty and palatable. It has a vinegar and soy sauce base with flavors of ginger, garlic, Mandarin orange flavor, and other spices, so it's bright, a touch acidic, and even has a teeny kick. Despite differences in sauce, it channels Trader Joe's famous orange chicken — I think especially if I had pan-fried it. Served over rice, it's an easy, satisfying meal.
Skip: Chicken pot pie
I may take heat for this one. But I don't feel that Costco's infamous 5-pound chicken pot pie is all that. Yes, it's huge. I fear it wouldn't even fit into some fridges. And yes, it's loaded with the store's signature rotisserie chicken (last one, I promise). Yet bigger doesn't always mean better.
The crust is probably the best part. In the oven, it becomes golden and crisp around the edges. Plus, I appreciate the lattice top that adds to the aesthetics and also gives you those made-from-grandma's-kitchen warm and fuzzies. Once you cut into it, though, things get a little less exciting. It's chock-full of shredded chicken and homestyle veggies like carrots, green peas, onions, and celery. But it simply doesn't have enough creamy, savory gravy to hold everything together and make the pie feel complete. So even though you're getting natural flavors, it comes off dry. Like the rotisserie chicken noodle soup, it's also missing a robust set of seasonings, aside from a simplistic sprinkle of salt and pepper, of course.
All in all, it's not the worst pot pie I've ever had. I've certainly had worse, but I've had far better, too — even pies that I cooked from frozen from brands like Marie Callender's. It's a solid choice if you're feeding a crowd or a family of six. For any other occasion, though, it's not necessarily worth the hype or the price tag.
Buy: Kirkland Signature chicken sausage
I'm a big fan of chicken sausage. It pops up frequently on my grocery list. But now that I have a Costco membership, I may not go back to any other brand besides Kirkland Signature. The club's exclusive label carries a package of fully cooked chicken sausages in the flavor of parmesan and cracked black pepper. They're easy to make, cost-effective, and absolutely delicious.
I pan-fried mine on the stovetop, though I think they would turn out even better if they were grilled (I don't happen to have a grill at my disposal). Since they come pre-cooked, it only takes about 5 to 7 minutes to warm them up and give them a bit of a char all around the pork casing. You can take this casing off to eat, but I prefer to leave it on, and when I cut into one, juices actually spurt out. The insides are full of liquified cheese, both parmesan and a bit of Romano. You get all that rich cheesiness mixed with umami from the fresh chicken and sharp notes from the speckles of black pepper.
I would eat them all by themselves with a side of roasted veggies and garlic mashed potatoes. They'd also be the perfect complement to a plate of cacio e pepe or a bright lemon orzo. And, the price sells them even more.
Buy: Kirkland Signature chicken wings
Based on first impressions, I was fully prepared to write off these Kirkland Signature chicken wings. They seemed to me like a major hassle. They come uncooked and unseasoned (aside from a bit of salt) in their monstrous 10-pound bag. Plus, I kid you not, the bag does not come with instructions on how to cook them. Optional thawing instructions are included, but for the cooking, you're on your own. However, with all that being said, if you are willing to get your hands a little dirty and do just a touch of cooking, you'll be rewarded.
For my own batch, I decided on the air fryer method after taking to a Costco Reddit thread for tips. I air-fried them for about 10 minutes to thaw, then seasoned them with a simple blend of salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. Lastly, I cooked them for another 15 minutes, flipping at the halfway point. I ended up with sizable wings that were juicy on the inside and unbelievably crisp on the outside. Even beyond my makeshift seasoning mix, they had a great savory and natural flavor to them, like quality wings you would find at a restaurant.
I will certainly be making use of the remainder of my hefty bag. I would follow this simple recipe again in a heartbeat, or even lean on a Kinder's seasoning blend or a sauce found at the warehouse to spruce them up even more.
Skip: Amylu Maple Chicken Patties
The Amylu Maple Chicken Patties come in at the same cost as the Kirkland Signature chicken sausages. And I couldn't help feeling like I wasn't getting as much bang for my buck here or quite as much flavor.
Amylu is known for its natural, antibiotic-free chicken products, which I appreciate. These patties have a sausage-like quality, just lighter and less savory overall. I didn't taste much maple notes or sweetness, though, so they end up tasting more like standard, mild chicken patties. They're fine as a light breakfast add-on — on the side of scrambled eggs or tucked into an English muffin — nothing to write home about. Those looking for a bolder, spicier sausage experience will probably want to look elsewhere.
On the upside, they're incredibly easy to cook. You can toss them straight into a pan on the stove and have them ready in a few minutes. They do, however, shrink up quite a bit during cooking, which makes the already modest portion look even smaller. The pack includes 24 patties, but you're only getting 36 total ounces of meat (before cooking), compared to 48 ounces in the equally priced Kirkland chicken sausages. All in all, the Amylu patties aren't a bad choice. They have appeal and high points compared to other chicken sausage options out there. They didn't stand out to me as one of Costco's top offerings.
Methodology
To start this taste test, I picked products based on quick research into which Costco chicken items are most popular, looking at Reddit threads and even just relying on word of mouth from other members I know. From there, I narrowed it down to a mix of popular refrigerated, frozen, and deli options. I tried them all over the course of a day, cooking most of the products myself while sampling the ready-to-eat picks — like the rotisserie chicken, chicken salad, and chicken noodle soup.
Taste was the first thing I looked at, and more specifically, whether each product delivered a savory and satisfying poultry flavor. I also paid attention to the supporting ingredients and seasonings to see if the dish felt balanced and complete on its own, without needing to be "doctored up."
From there, I also considered ease of cooking methods. Most were straightforward to cook, which I appreciated, and even for items that took a little extra effort — like the chicken wings — I was willing to overlook that for great taste. With all of this in mind, I determined whether or not each product offered good value for its price and whether it was something I deemed worthy of another pickup in the future.