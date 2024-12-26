5 Chain Restaurants Where You Can Order A Bowl Of Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a classic dish, whether it's to start the meal or the meal itself. You might be accustomed to cracking open one of those red Campbell's cans or taking the time to make a homemade chicken noodle soup for a comforting lunch or dinner, but sometimes you might have the craving for the soup when you sit down at a restaurant. Surprisingly, not as many of those popular chain restaurants many Americans dine in offer the classic soup (hint: Applebee's or Cracker Barrel), so we scoured online menus to find the ones that do for your next comfort meal while eating out.

You can easily find chicken noodle soup at some fast-food chains, like Chick-fil-A, but sometimes the drive-thru doesn't match the occasion. So, a slightly elevated fast-casual chain or sit-down restaurant might be where you crave a warm bowl of broth loaded with tender chicken, vegetables, and noodles. Of course, this doesn't include regional chains or your local diner, but we have found places from Olive Garden to Panera Bread that should nourish your appetite. And if you find the craving at the grocery store, you can check out our ranking of the most popular canned soups when a meal at home is the move.