We Can't Get Over One Big Costco Rotisserie Chicken Red Flag

The Costco cult following is ever-growing, and spearheading the obsession are tried-and-true favorites like Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken. But, when was the last time you checked its nutritional information? This iconic item is hiding a salty secret, and at Tasting Table, we can't seem to ignore a blaring red flag — the bird boasts nearly 500 milligrams of sodium.

While Costco keeps its spice mixture under tight wraps, its sodium content is knowledge for the taking. The main culprits are salt (aka sodium chloride) and sodium phosphate, which cures the meat for preservation purposes. The double-whammy of these ingredients quickly total to 460 milligrams per serving, with the secret spice mix likely making up a percentage of that. Putting this figure into perspective, the American Heart Association suggests an absolute maximum of 2,300 milligrams per day. Yet, about 1,500 milligrams tends to be the preferable consumption amount for healthy adults. For anyone prioritizing a healthy diet, a single serving of Costco's rotisserie chicken could account for a large fraction of your daily sodium allowance.

Customers are catching on, too. "The sodium is soooo high," wrote one user on Reddit, meanwhile others took to the platform to emphasize the importance of indulgence in moderation. Evidently, it's worth doing a deep dive into everything you need to know about the quality of Costco's rotisserie chicken meat. Who knew those bags of pre-cooked chicken could spark so much controversy?