We Can't Get Over One Big Costco Rotisserie Chicken Red Flag
The Costco cult following is ever-growing, and spearheading the obsession are tried-and-true favorites like Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken. But, when was the last time you checked its nutritional information? This iconic item is hiding a salty secret, and at Tasting Table, we can't seem to ignore a blaring red flag — the bird boasts nearly 500 milligrams of sodium.
While Costco keeps its spice mixture under tight wraps, its sodium content is knowledge for the taking. The main culprits are salt (aka sodium chloride) and sodium phosphate, which cures the meat for preservation purposes. The double-whammy of these ingredients quickly total to 460 milligrams per serving, with the secret spice mix likely making up a percentage of that. Putting this figure into perspective, the American Heart Association suggests an absolute maximum of 2,300 milligrams per day. Yet, about 1,500 milligrams tends to be the preferable consumption amount for healthy adults. For anyone prioritizing a healthy diet, a single serving of Costco's rotisserie chicken could account for a large fraction of your daily sodium allowance.
Customers are catching on, too. "The sodium is soooo high," wrote one user on Reddit, meanwhile others took to the platform to emphasize the importance of indulgence in moderation. Evidently, it's worth doing a deep dive into everything you need to know about the quality of Costco's rotisserie chicken meat. Who knew those bags of pre-cooked chicken could spark so much controversy?
How Costco's rotisserie chicken compares to its competitors
The presence of sodium runs rife in all sorts of dishes, which can be a real perception-shaker. Excuse us while we continue ruminating over "what could have been" with Costco's rotisserie chicken. But, where does that leave you, and what are the alternatives for a sodium-conscious diet?
Unsurprisingly, it might be worthwhile looking for chicken elsewhere. There isn't necessarily a difference between recipes with low-sodium and reduced sodium. However, as far as rotisserie chickens go, Costco performs poorly in comparison to competitors. Walmart's Traditional Rotisserie Whole Chicken is by no means perfect; but, nutritionally, it's miles ahead. Both chains include nutritional breakdowns based on a 3 ounce serving size, yet while Costco's bird has 460 milligrams of sodium, Walmart's has just 250 milligrams — that's almost a 50% reduction. Whole Foods Market took that even further as the chain's plain rotisserie chicken has just 60 milligrams of sodium in a serving of the same size.
Alas, it might be time to face the heartbreaking realization that the reason Costco's rotisserie chicken is so good simply comes down to salt. Fortunately, there are plenty of other poultry picks to choose from. We tried 7 grocery store rotisserie chickens and ranked them from worst to best. Costco's salty bird left a dry impression and needed additional seasoning, anyway. Take it from us, redirection could be your best line of protection to limit sodium intake.