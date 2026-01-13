9 Frozen Foods From Costco That Could Pass For Homemade

There are times when you're craving a good homemade meal, but the idea of making one from scratch sounds downright exhausting. If you lead a busy life, it can be difficult to make the homemade meals and treats you love during days when your schedule is packed. Frozen food is always an option during these moments, but sometimes, frozen food tastes, well, frozen.

Luckily, there are some frozen foods out there that actually do come close to tasting homemade, and these products are ones that we love to keep stashed in our freezers for the times when we're too busy to make our favorite dishes from scratch. Luckily, Costco stocks quite a few frozen products that could easily pass for homemade. We've consulted reviews from across the internet and done some tasting of our own to build this list of freezer products from Costco that taste like they come from scratch. So, forget about fast food or takeout and head to Costco to pick up these quick and easy frozen favorites. They're so good, you might just forget that they're not actually homemade.