Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs, Ranked Worst To Best

A lot of frozen dinner foods can be pretty hit or miss — you really don't know what you're getting until you actually try the product for yourself. But if there's one frozen food that's almost always reliable, it's frozen meatballs. You'll find a slew of them in the frozen section of your local grocery store, and they make for a quick and easy meal hack that will get dinner on the table in no time at all. Whether you're putting them on top of pasta, in a soup, or enjoying them all on their own as a quick and easy protein-filled snack, they're great to have on hand.

But let's be honest: Some frozen meatballs are better than others. I tasted eight different meatball brands and ranked them, starting with the worst and ending with the best. They're ranked according to both taste and texture, with preference given to the juiciest, most flavorful meatballs of the bunch. Truly, most of these frozen meatballs were solid, so you really can't go wrong with any in this bunch. But knowing which are the best can help you make a better decision the next time you're in the frozen aisle of your local grocery store. These are frozen meatball brands, ranked worst to best.