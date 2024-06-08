The Flavorful And Time-Saving Way To Cook Frozen Meatballs

Whether you're preparing a grand get-together meal for guests or fixing a simple dinner on a regular weeknight, frozen meatballs are a great choice. Not only are these hearty protein balls super delicious, but you can whip them up in no time. The trick is to cook the raw, icy meatballs in your sauce, which allows you to skip the thawing step.

To begin, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, select your preferred type; anything from beef to pork to turkey to vegan meatballs will do. When it comes to the sauce, choose one that will complement the flavors that are already present. The most common options are marinara and barbecue, or try a spicy Moroccan-style tomato sauce. Now arrange the protein balls in a single layer on a baking sheet and pour the sauce on top to completely cover them. Seal the baking sheet with aluminum foil, pop in the oven, and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

That's not your only option; you can also cook frozen meatballs without thawing them right in a pan on the stovetop. Again, arrange the meatballs in one layer on the pan and pour the sauce over them. Cover and simmer on low or medium heat for about 30 minutes while stirring occasionally until cooked. And voilà, your mouthwatering meal is ready.