The Flavorful And Time-Saving Way To Cook Frozen Meatballs
Whether you're preparing a grand get-together meal for guests or fixing a simple dinner on a regular weeknight, frozen meatballs are a great choice. Not only are these hearty protein balls super delicious, but you can whip them up in no time. The trick is to cook the raw, icy meatballs in your sauce, which allows you to skip the thawing step.
To begin, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, select your preferred type; anything from beef to pork to turkey to vegan meatballs will do. When it comes to the sauce, choose one that will complement the flavors that are already present. The most common options are marinara and barbecue, or try a spicy Moroccan-style tomato sauce. Now arrange the protein balls in a single layer on a baking sheet and pour the sauce on top to completely cover them. Seal the baking sheet with aluminum foil, pop in the oven, and cook for 25 to 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
That's not your only option; you can also cook frozen meatballs without thawing them right in a pan on the stovetop. Again, arrange the meatballs in one layer on the pan and pour the sauce over them. Cover and simmer on low or medium heat for about 30 minutes while stirring occasionally until cooked. And voilà, your mouthwatering meal is ready.
Why this frozen meatballs cooking tip works
Cooking frozen meatballs can be done without thawing first because the gentle baking or simmering process in the sauce ensures the meatballs heat slowly and evenly until they cook all the way through. Apart from sparing you the extra step of defrosting, this method minimizes cleanup time thanks to the one-pan setup.
Furthermore, this approach is a great way to add more flavor to meatballs. As the meatballs cook, they absorb the sauce's flavor and liquid, making them incredibly tasty and juicy. The sauce thickens and concentrates its flavors as it blends with the meaty juices, meaning you end up with a cohesive and rich overall dish. If you want to vary the flavor profile of your serving, simply work with a different sauce or include additional seasonings like garlic, oregano, parsley, or crushed red pepper flakes for a spicy kick.
Lastly, this versatile cooking technique results in a meatball dish you can serve with various sides from pasta or rice to mashed potatoes and crusty bread. If you like, you can even gobble down those saucy meat spheres as is. Yummy.