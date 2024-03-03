14 Lasagna Recipes You'll Keep Coming Back To
We've all found ourselves in a cooking rut at some point. While it's tempting to stick to comforting classics, there comes a time when we need to break free from the routine and explore new dishes that push our boundaries. So, instead of reaching for the same recipe every time you or your family craves a slice of steaming hot lasagna, why not mix it up with this selection of lasagna recipes? We promise you'll keep returning for more, with plenty of variety to keep things exciting and never monotonous.
While we absolutely had to include a traditional lasagna recipe — you know the sort, with delicately chewy pasta noodles, hearty minced meat flavored with a herby tomato sauce, and melty cheese crowning the dish (it's a classic for a reason) — there's something for everyone, including an inventive plant-based dish, robust gluten-free alternatives, and light superfood-packed surprises for those of you who don't enjoy overly heavy, greasy foods.
Without giving too much away, our list of lasagna recipes isn't just reserved for dinner, either. So, if you're an Italian food lover and you're already getting hungry just thinking about lasagna, grab your aprons and cooking spoons — get ready to cook up a storm. All that's left to decide is which of these recipes you'll make first.
14. Mixed Mushroom Lasagna
In this showstopping recipe, we feature a selection of Italian woodland mushrooms, including cremini, chanterelle, and porcini — packed with meaty, umami flavor and chewy, juicy texture reminiscent of mince, they compliment the cheesy, garlicky, thyme-infused dish magnificently. The mushrooms are finely diced, sautéed with garlic and parsley, then spread over a mixture of creamy ricotta, gooey mozzarella, and nutty fontina.
Finishing the tempting pasta dish is a homemade silky and rich béchamel sauce and freshly boiled pasta sheets. We love to garnish the bubbling, cheesy vegetarian entrée with fresh thyme and a crisp side salad.
Recipe: Mixed Mushroom Lasagna
13. Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
If you're searching for a lasagna dish that bucks tradition while remaining true to the dish we all know and love, this recipe is the ticket. It uses the innovative idea of replacing the classic pasta sheets with baked spaghetti squash mixed with milky ricotta, which also happens to make the dish gluten-free.
In addition to the ricotta and spaghetti squash layer, the homely dish boasts a juicy homemade tomato sauce simmered with onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, and a hint of spice from red pepper flakes, plus a mixture of mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano — the perfect combination of mild, melty, sharp, and nutty.
Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
12. Classic Lasagna Bolognese
Nothing beats the classics done well, and being able to cook them at home is a skill you'll want to show off to friends and family. The multiple layers of lasagna can seem intimidating, but with a terrific recipe like this, you'll be an expert in no time.
The heart of this recipe is hearty bolognese sauce with carrots, celery, onions, garlic, mixed minced meats, and a myriad of fresh herbs, all simmered with red wine, tomatoes, and Worchester sauce. A mild and creamy béchamel balances out the aromatic, rich bolognese, and it's all stacked between effortless no-boil lasagna sheets. After 45 minutes in the oven, it's ready to be devoured.
Recipe: Classic Lasagna Bolognese
11. Kale Lasagna
Kale's full-bodied nutritional profile often earns it the label of a superfood, but that's no reason why it should always be relegated to salad bowls. Indulge in decadence while sneaking in some nutritious greens with this delightful vegetarian twist on lasagna — a dish sure to please everyone's palate.
Bringing this dish together is unbelievably simple: Start by sautéing kale and roughly chopped mushrooms in garlic-infused oil. Then, combine ricotta with grated mozzarella, egg white, seasonings, and a touch of garlic powder. This recipe uses jarred marinara sauce to save time, so all that's left is to assemble the lasagna and bake it in the oven.
Recipe: Kale Lasagna
10. Classic Gluten-Free Lasagna
Not too long ago, Italian food was a no-go for anyone who has gluten intolerance or coeliac disease. After all, the basis of Italian food, pasta, and bread, are wheat-based.
Luckily, times have changed, and grocery stores stock countless gluten-free alternatives. Once you're digging into this oozing, tomato-y lasagna stuffed with succulent meat, you'd never be able to guess it uses gluten-free pasta. You'll also need to snap up some gluten-free flour for the nutmeg-flavored cheesy cheddar béchamel, but all our other aromatics remain the same. It's ideal for date night or weekend family get-togethers, and leftovers are good for three days.
Recipe: Classic Gluten-Free Lasagna
9. Lemony Spinach Pistou Lasagna
People often associate lasagna with homely comfort, envisioning it as a hearty and somewhat heavy dish. Well, that's all about to change; this lemony spinach pistou lasagna is light and delicate, managing to hit the spot even on the hottest summer days.
Instead of a dense, meaty ragù and ultra-cheesy sauce, this recipe highlights rustic ingredients and fresh flavors. Pistou (equivalent to a French pesto) with fresh spinach, fruity olive oil, garlic, and parmesan is the key. A ricotta mixture elevated by stirring through fresh lemon juice and zest complements the flavors, as does the unusual choice of gouda, which we grate over the layers of pasta sheets.
Recipe: Lemony Spinach Pistou Lasagna
8. White Lasagna With Sausage And Ricotta
Is it possible for lasagna to be any more Italian? Well, if you want to make a dish imbued with the soul of the Meditternian country while opting for something different from run-of-the-mill recipes, this is one to try. It swaps the typical beef or pork mince for a richly seasoned Italian pork sausage.
We'll use its juices while cooking buttery caramelized onions, red peppers, and spinach, de-glazing with white wine before finishing with fragrant herbs and a balsamic drizzle. But wait, that's not it; a basic roux is mixed with ricotta, making an impossibly velvety, milky, subtly tangy, and hedonisticly good sauce.
7. White Spinach And Artichoke Lasagna
We all know and love spinach and artichoke dip, but have you ever thought of using that iconic flavor combination in lasagna? If you're looking for the wow factor, this meal fulfills two accounts: the exceptional taste and the irresistible presentation.
Smother pasta sheets in a luxurious mixture of wilted spinach, chopped artichoke hearts, cream cheese, Italian herbs, and parmesan. There's no tomato in sight here, but you will want to whip up a buttery smooth béchamel. To make the top caramelized and bubbly, add grated mozzarella and breadcrumbs (for extra crunch). To complete the occasion, we recommend garlic bread on the side.
6. Deconstructed Lasagna Soup
Can't decide between soup or lasagna for dinner? No problem — why not have both? Deconstructed lasagna soup is the perfect option for anyone who doesn't want to fuss about layering. The recipe comes together in less than 30 minutes and only requires one pot.
You'll need ground beef and sausage, which we'll cook with onions, garlic, crushed tomatoes, chicken stock, dried herbs, vibrant pesto, and lasagna noodles. After gentle simmering, the flavors will meld together, creating a slurp-worthy bowl that only gets better once topped with whipped ricotta and freshly cracked black pepper.
Recipe: Deconstructed Lasagna Soup
5. Vegan Lasagna
Many people think lasagna is an impossible dish to vegan-ize as cheese is integral to the recipe's worldwide popularity. However, this mouth-watering plate is here to prove us all wrong with some ingenious ingredient swaps.
Lasagna sheets remain at the dish's core, as does a juicy tomato sauce loaded with natural umami. Tender pan-fried mushrooms and bright, leafy spinach make up the vegetable portion while taking the place of a traditional ricotta layer is pressed tofu, a protein-packed vegan staple. Our recipe instructs mixing the tofu with cheesy nutritional yeast, zesty lemon, garlic granules, herbs, and oil to mimic the flavors of ricotta. Once assembled, it's sure to delight and impress diners equally.
Recipe: Vegan Lasagna
4. Buffalo Chicken Lasagna
Add a bit of spice to your life with this buffalo chicken lasagna. Rather than the standard minced meat or vegetables, there's shredded chicken. It doesn't stop there; buffalo sauce replaces marinara, while herby ranch dressing provides extra creaminess to ricotta cheese and shredded mozzarella.
You'll also mix in some funky blue cheese, although if you're not a fan, we advise replacing it with feta. It has the best of both worlds and works spectacularly served with crunchy celery sticks or a simple dressed salad.
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Lasagna
3. Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Boats
So you've heard of stuffed peppers, but what about lasagna-stuffed spaghetti squash boats? Although the combination might sound strange, we promise you won't miss the pasta.
It's one you'll want to keep on rotation. Instead of using a baking pan, we'll pre-bake the flavorsome vegetable, then use it to stack our layers of gently cooked juicy meat, jazzed-up marinara (we'll add extra garlic, onions, fresh basil leaves, and crumbled sausage), and cheesy ricotta. Digging in with a fork reveals tender shreds of the squash mixed with the unmistakable flavors of the legendary Italian dish.
Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Lasagna Boats
2. Crockpot Vegetable Lasagna
Smoky roasted red peppers, sweet sundried tomatoes, tender zucchini, garlicky mushrooms, meaty mushrooms, and juicy crushed tomatoes are just a few vegetables in this vibrant, bright, and colorful no-meat lasagna. Bring out the flavor with an array of herbs and spices, then throw it in the crockpot with a layer of noodles topped with mozzarella and ricotta.
Repeat the process, then let your crockpot do the rest of the work. Because this is a hands-off recipe, it's ideal for busy school nights or weekends — you can leave the meal to cook while you go out and then arrive back with the tantalizing smell of fresh lasagna.
Recipe: Crockpot Vegetable Lasagna
1. Cookie Lasagna
What defines a lasagna? This remarkable recipe stretches the boundaries of the classic definition, yet it undeniably resembles one, boasting the signature layers — with a sweet twist: it's a dessert.
First, we start with a cheesecake-like base of crushed Oreo cookies mixed with melted butter, then layer on vanilla-flavored cream cheese, whipping cream, and chocolate chips before topping with ready-made chocolate pudding mix. We top it with more whipped cream and chocolate shavings (or more crumbled cookies), chill, and then serve. Who said you couldn't have lasagna for dessert? Count us in.
Recipe: Cookie Lasagna