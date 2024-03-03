14 Lasagna Recipes You'll Keep Coming Back To

We've all found ourselves in a cooking rut at some point. While it's tempting to stick to comforting classics, there comes a time when we need to break free from the routine and explore new dishes that push our boundaries. So, instead of reaching for the same recipe every time you or your family craves a slice of steaming hot lasagna, why not mix it up with this selection of lasagna recipes? We promise you'll keep returning for more, with plenty of variety to keep things exciting and never monotonous.

While we absolutely had to include a traditional lasagna recipe — you know the sort, with delicately chewy pasta noodles, hearty minced meat flavored with a herby tomato sauce, and melty cheese crowning the dish (it's a classic for a reason) — there's something for everyone, including an inventive plant-based dish, robust gluten-free alternatives, and light superfood-packed surprises for those of you who don't enjoy overly heavy, greasy foods.

Without giving too much away, our list of lasagna recipes isn't just reserved for dinner, either. So, if you're an Italian food lover and you're already getting hungry just thinking about lasagna, grab your aprons and cooking spoons — get ready to cook up a storm. All that's left to decide is which of these recipes you'll make first.