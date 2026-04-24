The Kirkland Fish Customers Say 'Cook Up Perfectly' No Matter What Method You Use

Casually strolling the wide aisles of Costco and perusing the best picks of the month, stopping now and again for a free sample, can be a great joy. But the trouble with shopping at warehouse chains is that buying anything new in such significant quantities involves taking on a larger-than-usual risk. No one wants to bring home 64 servings of a product that they end up not liking very much. Turning to internet reviews can be a good way to reduce this risk, however, and when it comes to Kirkland Signature frozen tilapia loins, the customer opinions are glowing.

"This is very good fish," writes one customer on the Costco website, giving the fish five stars. They continue, "Fat pieces of whitefish that cook up perfectly no matter how you choose to do it." While you may be more familiar buying fish fillets than loins, this is considered a meaty premium cut. In each bag are three pounds of these frozen loins — 12 servings in total — all of them skinless, boneless, and individually vacuum-packed for convenience and a long lifespan in the freezer. "Each piece is a choice piece, and a good size," writes another happy Costco member in the reviews, while someone else states, "My only regret is that I was only allowed to order one bag at a time!"

With reviews like that, it would seem that these frozen loins are a perfect fit for anything from sheet pan smoked paprika tilapia to cilantro-lime tilapia burgers. Away from the Costco website, however, some opinions about this product are less glowing.