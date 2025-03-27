The Kirkland Frozen Seafood You Have To Stop Buying At Costco
Buying frozen food can be a gamble. While some frozen meals are every bit as good as advertised, others can be disappointing once they're cooked and prepared. Such is the case with Kirkland Farm Raised Tilapia Loins. There are plenty of Kirkland-branded products worth their price tag at Costco, but this frozen fish is best left on the shelf.
We tried and ranked nine different frozen Costco seafood products and ranked the above-mentioned tilapia as one to avoid. While this is the only Kirkland frozen seafood on the list, the item proved to be all sizzle and very little to no steak — to the point where the meal on the packaging looks better than the real thing.
It's never a good sign when the packaging brings more excitement than the actual meal. But that's exactly what happened when we removed fish from packaging and got to work. The unspectacularity of the meal began with having to unthaw the fish and then eating an unimpressive piece of flaky fish with some noticeable holes. The meal wasn't terrible but didn't astound, especially from a flavor standpoint. Our writer recommends Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia over these — unless you want to douse your portion of Kirkland tilapia in sauce.
Getting what you pay for
Kirkland's Farm Raised Tilapia Loins seem to check all the boxes on paper. They're marketed as boneless, skinless, and individually wrapped, making them an easy option for a freezer meal. Costco also notes they are hand-trimmed and considered the premium cut of the filet.
Premium or not, Kirkland's tilapia seems to be a prime example of "you get what you pay for," based on its mixed reception online. Redditors, responding to a post about the tilapia, have noted that it's a cost-effective source of protein. Others point to the farming conditions of "farm-raised tilapia" as a reason to avoid the fish altogether. Still, other Reddit users have likened the fish loins presented in a Kirkland's bag to be the equivalent of mystery meat.
Despite the skepticism, some posters embrace the fish. Some suggest using the pieces to make fish tacos or making blackened tilapia in a cast-iron skillet. Others note that seasoning is the key to making the most of the meal, suggesting lemon pepper with a spritz of lemon juice over a freshly cooked piece. Tilapia can be a wonderful meal, but Kirkland's tilapia is one Costco product we'll leave in the freezer.