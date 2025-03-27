The Kirkland Frozen Seafood You Have To Stop Buying At Costco

Buying frozen food can be a gamble. While some frozen meals are every bit as good as advertised, others can be disappointing once they're cooked and prepared. Such is the case with Kirkland Farm Raised Tilapia Loins. There are plenty of Kirkland-branded products worth their price tag at Costco, but this frozen fish is best left on the shelf.

We tried and ranked nine different frozen Costco seafood products and ranked the above-mentioned tilapia as one to avoid. While this is the only Kirkland frozen seafood on the list, the item proved to be all sizzle and very little to no steak — to the point where the meal on the packaging looks better than the real thing.

It's never a good sign when the packaging brings more excitement than the actual meal. But that's exactly what happened when we removed fish from packaging and got to work. The unspectacularity of the meal began with having to unthaw the fish and then eating an unimpressive piece of flaky fish with some noticeable holes. The meal wasn't terrible but didn't astound, especially from a flavor standpoint. Our writer recommends Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia over these — unless you want to douse your portion of Kirkland tilapia in sauce.