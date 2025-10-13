6 Tips For Eating High-Protein Meals Without Wasting Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protein is a hot topic in the food world as of late, and not just for those who like to hit the gym. Swapping out carb-heavy dishes for meals high in protein is a great way to provide your body with healthy, sustained energy — coffee and energy drinks be damned. But as grocery prices skyrocket, it sometimes feels like the only way to hit protein goals is to choose between draining your bank account or settling for chalky shakes and watery canned tuna every day.

We had the chance to pick the brain of a protein-focused chef, media personality, and author of "The Powered by Protein Cookbook" Jackie Hartlaub to learn how she adds a protein boost to every meal on the cheap. Hartlaub is a whiz at creating nutrient-dense dishes that don't force you to succumb to a restrictive diet, sacrifice flavor, or drain your bank account. She talks technique, sheds some light on inexpensive, protein-packed ingredients, and keeps the conversation based on budget-friendly recipes that anyone can start adding to their weekday meals. Employ these tips to help you meet your nutrition goals with delicious dishes you'll look forward to — the protein powder and cans of fish collecting dust in your pantry will soon feel like a distant, horrible memory.