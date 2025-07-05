How Long Ground Beef Actually Lasts In The Fridge And Freezer
So many of us probably have ground beef in the fridge or freezer right now, just waiting for the opportunity to shine. It's the star of sauce-laden pasta, sizzling stir-fries, and the smash burgers you can't stop thinking about. That kind of versatility and adaptability is what makes it such a mealtime staple. However, before you plan out dinners for the next few weeks, it's worth knowing exactly just how long ground beef lasts in the fridge, how to properly store it in the freezer, and the importance of both so you don't end up with spoiled or freezer-burnt meat.
This may come as a surprise to many, but ground beef has a relatively short shelf life. In the fridge, the raw meat is only good for up to two days. After this point, you should either cook the meat or freeze it to ensure food safety and quality. And in case you were wondering, cooked ground beef can last for three to four days in the refrigerator.
The main concern, much like with most other fresh and raw ingredients, is bacterial growth. At a temperature between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, also known as the danger zone, pathogenic bacteria that cause salmonella or other foodborne illnesses multiply rapidly. Storing ground beef in a stable temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit — the perfect temperature to set your refrigerator, helps to slow it down. Don't forget to keep the meat on the bottom shelf, preferably tightly sealed, so the drippings don't cross-contaminate any other foods.
How long does frozen ground beef last?
Undoubtedly, the freezer is an excellent place to preserve food for a long time. At 0 degrees Fahrenheit, harmful bacteria, yeast, and mold are kept dormant until thawed. With ground beef (or any other type of meat), the USDA recommended length of time for it to be frozen and still in good condition is three to four months. Cooked ground beef is a bit shorter. After two to three months, it's likely still safe to eat, but the taste and texture won't be as good anymore.
Of course, this all also relies heavily on the packaging. While supermarket packaging seems like a convenient choice for simply putting it in the freezer, it just may be the freezing method that sabotages the quality of meat. Left as it is, the ground beef will only last for up to two weeks at its best in the freezer. Better freezing calls for wrapping the meat in wax paper or aluminum foil to prevent freezer-burned meat. That could be followed by a freezer-safe bag. Make sure it's sealed as tightly as possible to minimize the air exposure. If possible, press out all the excess air and flatten the meat before sealing. Once done, label it and include dates to keep track of its best-before date.
When you're ready to thaw the ground beef, look out for signs of spoilage first. Anything other than the bright red hue is a concern. That said, greying sometimes only means it's been exposed to air or experienced freezer-burn — both of which are still safe to consume. But take it as a sign to inspect further. If you find excessively sticky liquid or slime and a noticeably funky, off-putting smell, it's time to toss it out.