How Long Ground Beef Actually Lasts In The Fridge And Freezer

So many of us probably have ground beef in the fridge or freezer right now, just waiting for the opportunity to shine. It's the star of sauce-laden pasta, sizzling stir-fries, and the smash burgers you can't stop thinking about. That kind of versatility and adaptability is what makes it such a mealtime staple. However, before you plan out dinners for the next few weeks, it's worth knowing exactly just how long ground beef lasts in the fridge, how to properly store it in the freezer, and the importance of both so you don't end up with spoiled or freezer-burnt meat.

This may come as a surprise to many, but ground beef has a relatively short shelf life. In the fridge, the raw meat is only good for up to two days. After this point, you should either cook the meat or freeze it to ensure food safety and quality. And in case you were wondering, cooked ground beef can last for three to four days in the refrigerator.

The main concern, much like with most other fresh and raw ingredients, is bacterial growth. At a temperature between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, also known as the danger zone, pathogenic bacteria that cause salmonella or other foodborne illnesses multiply rapidly. Storing ground beef in a stable temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit — the perfect temperature to set your refrigerator, helps to slow it down. Don't forget to keep the meat on the bottom shelf, preferably tightly sealed, so the drippings don't cross-contaminate any other foods.