The Trick To Make Sure Your Seafood Stays Fresh Before Cooking It

If you've ever had seafood that's tasted sour, extra-fishy, or just off, you know the importance of keeping your proteins fresh. Plus, contaminated shrimp or oysters can cause food poisoning, which can lead to a whole host of unpleasant symptoms like headaches and nausea. So if you're looking forward to whipping up fish tacos or calamari this summer, you'll want to keep your seafood in the best condition possible before cooking it. Luckily, ice cubes can easily steer you in the right direction.

After you take your protein out of the package — but before you start cooking — submerge it in a bowl of water with ice to keep it as chilled as possible. There are a few reasons to do this: One, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services advises not keeping your seafood out for more than two hours, or one hour when it's above 90 degrees Fahrenheit out. But also, letting it rest at colder temperatures than the fridge can offer will help it stay as fresh, smooth, and springy as possible while you get the rest of your ingredients ready. When you use ice, you can keep your fish at around 32 degrees Fahrenheit, instead of the 35 to 38 degrees of most refrigerators.