How Long Can You Safely Keep Seafood In The Fridge?

While delicious and nutritious, seafood is often more perishable than other types of meat. This means you must be extra cautious about how long you keep it. Moreover, storing it properly in the fridge is an art that every seafood lover or cook should master. Generally, for raw fish and shellfish, the safe period in the refrigerator is one to two days. This short window ensures that the seafood remains fresh and safe to eat. Once you've cooked your seafood, the rules change slightly. Cooked seafood can be kept in the fridge for three to four days, making it convenient for meal prepping or enjoying leftovers. If you don't plan to cook it within this timeframe, it's a wise idea to store it in the freezer.

Speaking of freezing, this method can significantly extend the shelf life of your seafood. According to the US Department of Agriculture, fish and shellfish that are frozen (at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower) will remain safe to eat indefinitely. However, for the sake of experiencing the best flavor and texture, it's recommended to consume cooked fish within three months of freezing. For frozen raw fish, the ideal consumption period is within three to eight months, while shellfish should be used within three to 12 months.