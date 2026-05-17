23 Pistachio Dessert Recipes That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Pistachios have been having a moment for a few years now. They're crushed and crumbled on top of cheesecakes and cupcakes, or they get incorporated into creams and chocolates, forming a bright green coating on basically every sweet pastry you'll find at your favorite local bakery. The iconic green nut has even found its way into coffee, with pistachio lattes popping up even at mainstream chain coffee shops. So, it only makes sense that we'd round up some of our all-time favorite pistachio dessert recipes, so you can fulfill your nut cravings and your sweet tooth at the same time.
Whether you're looking for elegant, perfectly portioned individual pistachio treats, or for healthier dessert alternatives like yogurt bark dotted with pistachios, you're in the right place. We've got you covered on the pistachio dessert front, so you don't have to spend all your hard-earned money buying fancy pistachio pastries at pricey patisseries. Before you know it, you'll want to put pistachios on everything sweet.
Homemade Italian Pistachio Cream
Spreading pistachio cream on a croissant, scone, or even a slice of toast is an excellent way to quickly make a delicious and convenient dessert. This cream is rich and nutty, with a subtle, nuanced flavor that works well with many other elements. It's one of those base dessert recipes that you can use for seemingly endless purposes. Make a big batch of it so you can spread it on pastries any time you want — it's way better than any store-bought variety you could buy.
Recipe: Homemade Italian Pistachio Cream
Individual Pistachio Torte
When you want to serve single-serving desserts, these pistachio tortes are bound to impress. They have layers of crumbled graham crackers, pistachio pudding, and whipped cream. The result is a perfectly portioned dessert that looks almost as good as it tastes. Don't forget to top each portion with a bold red maraschino cherry. It gives the dessert a professional appearance, and it adds just the right amount of sweetness to tie all those elements together.
Recipe: Individual Pistachio Torte
Pistachio Pudding
Thick, creamy, and rich, this pistachio pudding is perfect when you're craving a decadent dessert but don't want to lean into chocolatey or fruity flavors too much. These pudding cups feature a bold green color that, surprisingly, isn't provided by the pistachios. Rather, they get the hue from the inclusion of spinach. That might sound strange, but you can't really taste the greens as sweetness and those nutty flavors dominate the flavor profile, resulting in a sophisticated dessert that you'll want to share with friends and family.
Recipe: Pistachio Pudding
Homemade Pistachio Cannoli
Cannoli are an absolute staple of Italian American culture, and if you're a regular at a local Italian bakery, you've probably noticed many different varieties, including those with chocolate-dipped ends and even versions with chocolate shells. But one of our absolute favorite options is a well-made pistachio version. Making them at home is easier than you might imagine, and they'll taste like bakery-made treats. Just be sure not to skimp on pistachios — they're playing the starring role here.
Recipe: Homemade Pistachio Cannoli
Spumoni-Style Italian Cream Cake
Spumoni is one of those classic Italian desserts that we just can't get enough of. Not only does it taste amazing, but it's also a beautiful dish that's designed to impress. So, why not make your own at home? This recipe calls for several gelato varieties, but if you ask us, the pistachio layer is the most important, while chocolate and cherry vanilla play backup. Whipped topping keeps things nice and creamy. It's a pistachio dessert that's destined to be a showstopper at any party.
Recipe: Spumoni-Style Italian Cream Cake
Dubai Chocolate-Style Pistachio Chia Pudding
Dubai chocolate is popular for a reason: The combination of chocolate and pistachios tastes incredible. But, let's be honest, it probably isn't something you're going to want to eat every day. Luckily, though, you can capture those same flavors in a somewhat healthier dessert. This recipe calls for a base of chia pudding, which has that rich, gelatinous texture that brings this dessert to a whole new level. Add kataifi noodles for that iconic texture along with pistachios and chocolate, and you'll have perhaps the best chia pudding you've ever tasted.
Traditional Cassata Cake
If you like moist, dense desserts that pack a lot of sweetness (and just the right amount of crunch from pistachios), this cassata cake should be on your must-make list. It's filled with marzipan, ricotta, and chocolate along with pistachios, so you're getting a ton of different flavors and textures in every bite. This cake also looks stunning, so it's perfect for serving at a party. The best part? You can make it with a store-bought sponge cake base.
Recipe: Traditional Cassata Cake
Pistachio Muffins with Pistachio Crumble
Why make a dessert with only one pistachio-heavy element when you could double up on the nuts? That's just what's going on with these pistachio muffins. Not only will you use actual crushed pistachios to make the crumbly, crispy topping for these muffins, but you'll also incorporate pistachio milk into the batter. That nutty flavor comes through in a really pronounced fashion, making these muffins perfect for the real pistachio lovers out there.
Easy Frozen Yogurt Bark
Sometimes, we need those desserts that can help us feel our best. That's exactly when you should make this frozen yogurt bark. By loading up on fruits like raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries you're making sure you get a lot of flavor in every bite, but without the crushed pistachios providing that extra crunch, the recipe just falls flat. We especially love this dessert in the summer months when we're craving something cool after dinner.
Recipe: Easy Frozen Yogurt Bark
3-Ingredient Pistachio Ice Cream
Craving pistachio ice cream? You can always go pick up a carton at your local grocery store, but if you want to save some money or make something more wholesome, try this pistachio ice cream recipe. It only calls for three ingredients, and the preparation steps are easy to follow. Also, this is a no-churn ice cream, so don't worry if you don't have an ice cream maker. The pistachios give the recipe crunch and subtle nuttiness that all true pistachio lovers will adore.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Pistachio Ice Cream
Homemade Dubai Chocolate Bar
As much as we love a good Dubai chocolate bar, we don't always love how much they cost, especially if you're getting a premium one. But did you know that you can make your own Dubai chocolate bar at home? While it might sound intimidating, it comes together pretty easily, and it has that crunchy pistachio filling that'll keep you going back for another bite. Once you learn how to make your own Dubai chocolate bar, you'll never want to settle for a store-bought one again.
Recipe: Homemade Dubai Chocolate Bar
Pistachio and Orange Baklava
Baklava can be made with many different nuts and fillings, but if you ask us, it tastes best when it's made with pistachios. But don't stop at pistachios alone. If you want to infuse your baklava with even more flavor, add some orange into the mix. It brightens up the baklava in the most delicious way, highlighting the nuttiness of the dish in the process. There's a good chance you've never had baklava like this before.
Recipe: Pistachio and Orange Baklava
Pistachio Tiramisu
When you think of a decadent Italian dessert, what first comes to mind? If you're like us, it's tiramisu. It's honestly hard to beat the original version of the dish, but when we're craving those same flavors with a twist, we like incorporating pistachio into the mix. This tiramisu comes out looking bold and green, with a prominent nutty flavor that really takes things to a new level. Don't worry — you'll still get plenty of that espresso flavor you love.
Recipe: Pistachio Tiramisu
Mini Lemon Pistachio Meringue Trifles
One ingredient that pairs exceptionally well with the earthy nuttiness of pistachios is the aromatic and zesty lemon. It has a brightness that lifts the pistachio, creating a mouthwatering combination that tastes particularly delicious during warmer spring and summer months. These lemon pistachio meringue trifles feature that flavor combo, packed in a small, single-serving portion. This is a rich and creamy combination, and the perfect option when you want a dessert that doesn't go light on flavor.
Matcha Pistachio Popsicles
When it's super hot out and you're looking for a sweet way to cool off, there's nothing better than an ice cold popsicle. All too often, though, popsicles are only offered in fruity or chocolate flavors, but what do you do when you want something icy that tastes a bit more sophisticated than that? Enter matcha pistachio popsicles. The combo of matcha and pistachio is simply perfect — the two flavors complement each other in an understated, nuanced way. And there's just enough sweetness to keep you going back for another bite.
Recipe: Matcha Pistachio Popsicles
Low-Carb Date and Pistachio Bites
When you want something subtly sweet to nibble on after lunch or dinner, and you don't want to commit to a whole dessert, these pistachio bites will get the job done. Mellow sweetness from the dates provides all the natural sugar this treat needs, while the pistachios deliver some complementary nuttiness. This is a dessert that feels slightly indulgent but still remains wholesome. Unlike a slice of classic cake, it will definitely not make you feel heavy or sluggish.
Pistachio and White Chocolate Truffles
Truffles are one of our favorite desserts when we want a really concentrated bite of sweetness. We love a classic milk chocolate truffle, but when you want to switch things up, this pistachio and white chocolate version is a fun one to try. The exterior that's made with crushed pistachios offers crunch and a delightful nutty flavor, while the center of these truffles stays luscious and silky. There's nothing else we want in a single bite.
Decadent White Chocolate Pistachio Ice Pops
Pops are the perfect frozen treat when you want something icy and sweet to eat after dinner, and these white chocolate and pistachio pops might be one of our favorites. You get the chocolatey sweetness and richness but without the unpleasant heaviness. Instead, the white chocolate provides the perfect sweet background for pistachio to truly shine. It's a grown-up pop flavor that you can indulge in after the kids go to bed.
Decadent Pistachio Tiramisu
We love a good pistachio tiramisu, and this one is especially creamy and decadent. Coffee and marsala create an epic flavor combo in this recipe, creating surprising complexity that you don't expect from every tiramisu recipe. Arguably, the best part of this dessert is the top layer made with crushed pistachios. Besides texture, crushed pistachios give this dessert a lovely, vibrant color, making this tiramisu undeniably pretty — that shouldn't stop you from digging right in, though.
Recipe: Decadent Pistachio Tiramisu
Best Pistachio Macaron
Are there any cookies more impressive than classic macarons? They have the perfect texture that's delicately crunchy on the outside while the center stays soft and supple. Also, each cookie is upgraded with a creamy filling. If you follow this recipe, you can make your version of pistachio macarons with a light, balanced sweetness that makes them absolutely irresistible. It's the perfect, most luxurious-tasting bite to enjoy after a meal.
Recipe: Best Pistachio Macaron
Simple Cranberry Pistachio Cookies
Some desserts need more than pistachios to keep things interesting. That's why we love this recipe that combines cranberries and pistachios, resulting in a perfectly textured cookie that is not too sweet. The cranberries are nice and tart, while that subtle sweetness and nutty flavor round things out nicely. We love the fruity addition, while the presence of pistachios provides that much-needed earthiness this recipe requires. Make these cookies when you get tired of the basic chocolate chip routine.
3-Ingredient No-Churn Pistachio Ice Cream
Love the idea of making ice cream at home, but you don't want to deal with the churning process? When you follow this recipe, you can skip the churning entirely. And the best part about this ice cream is that it only requires three ingredients, which means it comes together without much fuss. The end result is rich and creamy, and it tastes way better than the pricey pistachio ice cream you get at the grocery store.
Cherry-Pistachio Trifle
You can easily turn a trifle into a showstopper, and this cherry-pistachio number is an especially colorful version of the layered dish that would fit into that category. Not only does this recipe feature cherries and pistachios, but it also incorporates a refreshing grapefruit-infused pastry cream. The pistachios deliver some earthiness, preventing it from leaning too far into the fruity territory. This is a must-make recipe when you really want to wow your pistachio-loving guests.
Recipe: Cherry-Pistachio Trifle
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