23 Pistachio Dessert Recipes That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Pistachios have been having a moment for a few years now. They're crushed and crumbled on top of cheesecakes and cupcakes, or they get incorporated into creams and chocolates, forming a bright green coating on basically every sweet pastry you'll find at your favorite local bakery. The iconic green nut has even found its way into coffee, with pistachio lattes popping up even at mainstream chain coffee shops. So, it only makes sense that we'd round up some of our all-time favorite pistachio dessert recipes, so you can fulfill your nut cravings and your sweet tooth at the same time.

Whether you're looking for elegant, perfectly portioned individual pistachio treats, or for healthier dessert alternatives like yogurt bark dotted with pistachios, you're in the right place. We've got you covered on the pistachio dessert front, so you don't have to spend all your hard-earned money buying fancy pistachio pastries at pricey patisseries. Before you know it, you'll want to put pistachios on everything sweet.