16 Foods With More Protein Than One Egg

Eggs have always been touted as a great source of protein, as well as necessary fat and vitamins like A, D, and B12. While they are easy to eat in any manner of ways, a single egg weighing about 50 grams only contains about 6 grams of protein. Of course, that isn't much in the grand scheme of daily total protein needs.

Protein is everywhere these days, being engineered into foods like popcorn and desserts, but some are actually consuming too much protein. Rather than purchasing engineered foods that may have a strange texture or aftertaste, why not consider some of these whole foods listed below for a natural protein boost that's guaranteed to satisfy? You may find yourself even more satisfied.

For our list of foods with more protein than an egg, the protein content of each item is based on the equivalent serving of each food, specifically in 50-gram servings. 50 grams equals about 1.7 ounces of food, which is usually less than a typical serving size. That means that many of these foods provide much more protein in a standard serving size than a single egg.