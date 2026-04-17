16 Foods With More Protein Than One Egg
Eggs have always been touted as a great source of protein, as well as necessary fat and vitamins like A, D, and B12. While they are easy to eat in any manner of ways, a single egg weighing about 50 grams only contains about 6 grams of protein. Of course, that isn't much in the grand scheme of daily total protein needs.
Protein is everywhere these days, being engineered into foods like popcorn and desserts, but some are actually consuming too much protein. Rather than purchasing engineered foods that may have a strange texture or aftertaste, why not consider some of these whole foods listed below for a natural protein boost that's guaranteed to satisfy? You may find yourself even more satisfied.
For our list of foods with more protein than an egg, the protein content of each item is based on the equivalent serving of each food, specifically in 50-gram servings. 50 grams equals about 1.7 ounces of food, which is usually less than a typical serving size. That means that many of these foods provide much more protein in a standard serving size than a single egg.
Soybeans
Not only are soybeans nutritious, but they are also a global wartime staple. Commonly seen as edamame (which are just immature soybeans in their shells), soybeans contain about 8 grams of protein per 50-gram serving, making them a perfect protein-packed snack that you can eat almost anytime. Dip them in soy sauce for more flavor before you eat them.
Tempeh
Made of fermented soybeans that are usually pressed into a long, thin brick, tempeh offers 9.5 grams of protein per 50-gram serving. However, it can be a bit intimidating and difficult to work with for those unfamiliar with the traditionally Indonesian bean product. If it's your first time preparing the protein-laden blocks, lean into our expert tips for cooking with tempeh.
Almond butter
While it may be forever living in the shadow of its peanut-based sibling, almond butter is still a great source of fats, vitamins, and minerals. A 50-gram serving of almond butter contains about 10 grams of protein. There are plenty of great uses for almond butter, but like all nut butters, be aware that it unsuspectingly contains a high number of calories.
Shrimp
Shrimp has more protein than crab meat, which is great because it's much more affordable. Most shrimp contains about 11 grams of protein per 50-gram serving, making it easy to meet your daily protein intake goals. This delicious, lean protein is easy to prepare, whether seared in garlic for a spicy shrimp fra diavolo or poached, then chilled for shrimp cocktail.
Mozzarella
Whole milk mozzarella offers over 11 grams of protein per 50-gram serving. When it comes to the delicious and creamy fresh cheese, most of us can easily eat two to three times that serving size in a single sitting. Check out favorite ways to use fresh mozzarella other than on pizza.
Lean beef
While many seek out fatty cuts of beef like ribeyes and short ribs, if you're really looking to maximize your protein content, choose a lean cut. Lean beef contains about 12 grams of protein per 50-gram serving. That's twice that of a single egg (and likely more delicious too). Look for these three leanest cuts of steak next time you're at the butcher.
Pork loin
There's a difference between pork loin and pork shoulder, one of which contains much more fat per pound. When seeking higher protein levels, stick with a leaner cut like pork loin. A 50-gram serving of pork loin boasts 12 grams of protein, about the same protein content as lean beef and mozzarella cheese.
Cheddar cheese
Cheddar cheese is a protein powerhouse, so don't feel bad for standing in front of the open fridge and pouring shredded cheddar into your mouth straight from the bag. A 50-gram serving contains about 12 grams of protein, so snacking on a couple of ounces of cheddar cheese is a great way to increase your protein intake with little effort.
Tuna
Canned tuna can sometimes feel less than glamorous, but it's a perfect pantry staple for a reason. Not only is it relatively inexpensive (and it keeps for ages), but it also offers 12.5 grams of protein per 50-gram serving. Check out our favorite tuna salad recipes to whip up for lunch for a protein boost that tastes great and comes together quickly.
Salmon
A pink fish full of beneficial fatty acids like omega-3, salmon has about the same protein content as tuna but with less risk of containing high levels of mercury. That's right, salmon contains about 12.5 grams of protein per 50-gram serving, and it's delicious either canned or fresh. Start by incorporating these salmon dishes from around the world to add to your rotation.
Peanut butter
Although "crunchy or smooth" is an eternal debate, peanut butter is a spread loved by children and adults alike. Providing 13 grams of protein per 50-gram serving, peanut butter is easy to spread on toast or eat by the spoonful. Learn more with our favorite facts about peanut butter you should know.
Turkey breast
Aside from Thanksgiving, you're more likely to eat turkey breast that's been turned into deli meat rather than an entire breast on its own. But no matter what time of year you consume the poultry, turkey offers about 13 grams of protein for every 50-gram serving. It's a great way to up your protein levels with an easy lunch or snack.
Chicken breast
With a slight edge on turkey breast, a 50-gram serving of chicken breast provides about 13.5 grams of protein. Although it can be known for being a bit bland and dry, there's still hope of turning this lean white meat into a wonderful meal. Give these 30 chicken breast recipes for flavorful dinners a try; they'll pack a ton of protein.
Gruyère
Crowned the World's Best Cheese in 2022, Gruyère contains over 14 grams of protein in a 50-gram serving. If you've never tried it before, Gruyère is an Alpine-style cheese made in Switzerland that boasts a nutty, creamy taste. It's excellent for snacking and for melting into grilled cheeses.
Parmigiano Reggiano
There is a difference between American and Italian parmesan, and Parmigiano Reggiano is the best of the best. The salty, sought-after cheese has about 16 grams of protein per 50-gram serving. So, think of it like an extra sprinkling of protein any time you grate the aged cheese over pasta or salads.
Seitan
Topping off our list of foods with more protein than an egg is seitan, which contains a whopping 37.5 grams of protein per 50-gram serving. For those unfamiliar, here's everything you need to know about seitan, which is made from vital wheat gluten. This makes it unsafe for those who avoid gluten, but perfect for vegans or vegetarians looking for more sources of protein.