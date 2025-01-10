What's The Actual Difference Between Pork Loin And Pork Shoulder?
Pork loin and pork shoulder are two popular choices since they are versatile cuts that can be prepared in many ways. Both are great for roasting, braising, slow-cooking, and stewing, they're even ideal for making sausage among other delicious dishes. Although both are cuts from the shoulder blade area and are similar in shape and size, there are a few distinct differences between the two, mainly location of the cut, cooking method and time, flavor and texture, fat content, and price. While they are sometimes used interchangeably, there are reasons to choose one over the other for best results in specific recipes.
If you're looking for a cut you can use for a succulent pulled pork, for instance, pork shoulder is the best choice since its higher fat content contributes to a deeper, heartier flavor and is great for low and slow cooking. For a roast that stays whole and can be sliced, the loin is a better choice as it will cook quicker and look attractive on the table.
It's important to note that, despite their similar names, pork loin and pork tenderloin are different cuts from different sections of the pig. The tenderloin is boneless, long, and narrow, while the loin is wider and flatter, and can be boneless or bone-in. Let's explore the similarities and differences between pork loin and shoulder, with suggestions for how to best use each of them in easy and delicious recipes.
Pork loin and the best ways to cook it
Pork loin is a lean cut that comes from the back of the pig, sitting next to the backbone. It is tender and juicy, lower in fat than many other cuts of pork, with a delightfully tender texture. A large whole loin can weigh between seven and 10 pounds, perfect for making a luscious pork roast, but it can also be cut into steaks or chops. It is easy to cook in the oven or on the grill, excellent when thoroughly seasoned and pan-seared before roasting. Pork loin tends to be slightly more expensive than shoulder, which makes it a bit more luxurious. It also looks great as the centerpiece of the table.
Because of its mild taste and texture, pork loin is ideal for pairing with a variety of finishing sauces and can be seasoned beautifully before cooking with a glaze or rub. For something simple yet comforting with a Mexican accent, cook the pork loin in tomatillo sauce and serve it with rice and hot tortillas, or wow your guests with a spicy pork loin with punchy Asian flavors as the main dish for a dinner party.
When roasting pork loin, it's important to mind the oven temperature and roasting time as the delicate, juicy meat can quickly overcook and become dry. Cook until the meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit and be sure to let the meat rest before cutting and serving.
Pork shoulder and how to make the best of this flavorful cut
Although the cut comes from the shoulder of the pig, pork shoulder is most often known as pork butt or Boston butt, which can lead to confusion. It comes either on the bone or boneless and is most often cooked low and slow, since this process helps break down the connective tissues that can make meat tougher. It's ideal for making a rich stew, as the meat gets more flavorful the longer it cooks. And since it's marvelously marbled with a good amount of fat — pork shoulder has about 16-30% fat, compared to the 9-14% found in pork loin — cooking it for a long time renders the fat slowly, penetrating into the meat and producing a fantastic jus that will flavor and tenderize the meat to a melt-in-your-mouth texture.
For these reasons, and because it's usually more affordable than loin, pork shoulder is the recommended cut to use for pulled pork, pernil, and carnitas. It is also ideal for the slow cooker; try this super easy pork al pastor for a quick weeknight supper. You can also simmer it in a Dutch oven with green and poblano chiles, onion, garlic, and spices to make the best pork chili verde, or try something new by braising the pork shoulder with milk and herbs.