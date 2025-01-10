What's The Actual Difference Between Pork Loin And Pork Shoulder?

Pork loin and pork shoulder are two popular choices since they are versatile cuts that can be prepared in many ways. Both are great for roasting, braising, slow-cooking, and stewing, they're even ideal for making sausage among other delicious dishes. Although both are cuts from the shoulder blade area and are similar in shape and size, there are a few distinct differences between the two, mainly location of the cut, cooking method and time, flavor and texture, fat content, and price. While they are sometimes used interchangeably, there are reasons to choose one over the other for best results in specific recipes.

If you're looking for a cut you can use for a succulent pulled pork, for instance, pork shoulder is the best choice since its higher fat content contributes to a deeper, heartier flavor and is great for low and slow cooking. For a roast that stays whole and can be sliced, the loin is a better choice as it will cook quicker and look attractive on the table.

It's important to note that, despite their similar names, pork loin and pork tenderloin are different cuts from different sections of the pig. The tenderloin is boneless, long, and narrow, while the loin is wider and flatter, and can be boneless or bone-in. Let's explore the similarities and differences between pork loin and shoulder, with suggestions for how to best use each of them in easy and delicious recipes.

