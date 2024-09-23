A hearty meat main can bring a meal together. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett's super spicy pork loin with coconut cabbage slaw recipe features a multitude of flavors and textures in every bite, providing a well-rounded dining experience. "With some prep, this dish comes together fairly easily while still maintaining an impressive presentation and 'wow' factor," she comments. You can even make some of the components in advance to streamline the cooking process. Another bonus if you're hosting is that both the pork loin and cabbage are quite affordable.

Spice lovers will be on board with this dish, which "features tons of fiery heat that is balanced by the bright taste of the coconut lime dressing," says Barrett. "The paste is hot, but since it's only coating the outside of a large cut of meat, it's not overwhelming." Instead of a classic slaw, Barrett opts for seared cabbage wedges that have a smoky taste and plenty of bite. "This method easily maintains an integrity and satisfying crunch," she notes.