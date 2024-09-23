Super Spicy Pork Loin With Coconut Cabbage Slaw Recipe
A hearty meat main can bring a meal together. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett's super spicy pork loin with coconut cabbage slaw recipe features a multitude of flavors and textures in every bite, providing a well-rounded dining experience. "With some prep, this dish comes together fairly easily while still maintaining an impressive presentation and 'wow' factor," she comments. You can even make some of the components in advance to streamline the cooking process. Another bonus if you're hosting is that both the pork loin and cabbage are quite affordable.
Spice lovers will be on board with this dish, which "features tons of fiery heat that is balanced by the bright taste of the coconut lime dressing," says Barrett. "The paste is hot, but since it's only coating the outside of a large cut of meat, it's not overwhelming." Instead of a classic slaw, Barrett opts for seared cabbage wedges that have a smoky taste and plenty of bite. "This method easily maintains an integrity and satisfying crunch," she notes.
Gather the ingredients for this super spicy pork loin with coconut cabbage slaw recipe
For this recipe, you'll need a neutral oil, such as vegetable oil. Next, remove the stems from dried chiles de árbol. Then, grab unsalted peanuts, cinnamon powder, a peeled head of garlic, red wine vinegar, and kosher salt for the paste. Pick up a pork loin roast and a head of red cabbage. For the slaw dressing, use mayonnaise, unsweetened coconut milk, and limes (zested and juiced). If desired, serve the dish with fresh herbs, peanuts, and lime slices.
Step 1: Toast the peanuts and chiles
On medium-high heat, add 1 cup neutral oil, the peanuts, and chiles to a medium pan and toast for about 5–10 minutes. Set aside to cool completely (this step can be done in advance).
Step 2: Make the peanut and chile paste
In a food processor, combine the roasted peanuts and chiles with the cinnamon, garlic, red wine vinegar, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Blend until it forms a thick and chunky paste.
Step 3: Prep the pork
Score and tie your pork loin with butcher's twine to help it preserve its shape and cook more evenly. Lightly season all sides with 2 teaspoons kosher salt total.
Step 4: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 5: Season the pork and roast
Liberally apply the peanut-chile paste on all sides and roast for approximately 20 minutes per each pound of roast, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 145 F. It's okay for your pork loin to be a little pink.
Step 6: Chop the cabbage
While the roast is cooking, remove the wilted leaves from the cabbage and quarter the head lengthwise into four pieces, leaving most of the core intact.
Step 7: Heat a skillet
Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high until it begins to lightly give off wisps of smoke.
Step 8: Season the cabbage
Brush the flat sides of the cabbage with 2 tablespoons oil and lightly season them with ½ teaspoon kosher salt.
Step 9: Sear the cabbage
Sear the cabbage, flat-side down, until it develops a nice char, about 3 minutes per side. Set aside. Optionally, at this point, you can chop each quarter into small slices for a traditional slaw.
Step 10: Whisk the coconut dressing
In a mixing bowl, whisk the coconut milk, mayonnaise, lime juice, lime zest, and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Taste for seasoning.
Step 11: Dress the cabbage
Drizzle the flat sides of the cabbage with the coconut dressing so that it can lightly penetrate the layers. Save the reserved sauce for dipping or serving.
Step 12: Rest the meat, then serve
Allow the loin to rest 15 minutes after cooking, then slice and plate with the cabbage. Garnish with fresh herbs and peanuts and serve with lime slices, if desired.
How can you adjust the spice level in this pork loin recipe?
This recipe is labeled as super spicy, but there are ways to reduce the heat. For starters, Barrett recommends shaking out the seeds to temper some (but not all) of the heat. On the other hand, swapping the variety of chile will have more of an impact on the final spice level. Barrett suggests ancho or guajillo chiles (or a combination) as a replacement for the chiles de árbol and notes that these are sold at most supermarkets.
Another option is to dilute the intensity of the heat by countering it with other ingredients. "To balance the heat, you could also opt to increase the ratio of the other ingredients compared to the chiles," Barrett says. "You might also opt to add in a little brown sugar or honey for sweetness," which will help tame the overall heat.
How can you serve this pork dish for a large group or dinner party?
This recipe is a great way to dish out an impressive meal without having to do too much prep work or breaking the bank. However, if you're serving this meal to a bigger group, you'll want to make a few adjustments to ensure that everyone can enjoy the various components. For example, Barrett notes that each portion should include a cabbage quarter. Be sure to have more on hand, as the smoky cabbage is bound to be popular. Extra dressing is also a good call and allows diners to customize their level of sauciness.
Pre-slice the loin and spread it out on a large platter for serving. If desired, Barrett suggests making extra chile-peanut paste and thinning it out with oil to drizzle over the meat. "Consider adding a few sides to complement your dish, such as roasted sweet potatoes or something else starchy," she adds. With such a dazzling meal, you'll want to have wine or mocktails to enhance the occasion. "Finish off the evening with a chocolate dessert," Barrett concludes, which is exactly the kind of advice we like to hear.