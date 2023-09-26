Why Removing Chili Pepper Seeds Won't Temper Most Of The Heat

If you want to cook with hot chili peppers, there are ways to both control the capsaicin heat in your dish and keep the burning sensations at bay. First, use gloves when chopping and preparing hot peppers, wash your hands thoroughly after you're done, and avoid touching your face and eyes. Then, to remove as much heat from the pepper as possible, take out the entire white placenta and the seeds that are under the base of the stem. You'll also want to cut out the white ribs that extend down the inner length of the pepper — that's where all the capsaicin glands are.

If you're curious how different peppers compare in heat levels, refer to the Scoville scale, measured in Scoville Heat Units, or SHUs. The level is based on the typical amount of capsaicin in each variety. The higher the number, the hotter the heat: The Carolina Reaper sits at the top, with up to 2.2 million SHU, whereas a mild bell pepper is between 0 and 2000 SHU.

It might seem that cooking and eating something that can cause pain and irritation to our mouths would be unhealthy, but the opposite is actually true. Capsaicin is thought to be good for the metabolism and, oddly enough, has anti-inflammatory properties. However, if you like the flavor but struggle with the heat, start with milder varieties and smaller amounts and work your way up to build a higher tolerance to chili peppers.