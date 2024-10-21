The Best Way To Give Your Pulled Pork Smoky Flavor Without A Smoker

While it is easy to make a pulled pork recipe in the slow cooker, it will not have the richness of flavor that it could achieve by adding a little wood smoke. "A slow cooker may be able to get the desired texture, but devoid of smoke," says Stark. Instead, he recommends shopping for a tool or appliance that can add real smoke flavor and can be used indoors on a stovetop or outdoors even on a very small grill. Aside from perfect pulled pork, you can also smoke meat like a classic brisket, chicken, fish (try this smoked salmon recipe), vegetables, or anything else your heart desires — even salt.

From a simple stainless steel Camerons tray that doubles as a steamer, poacher, or roasting pan to a fancier Zwilling smoker that can even work on an induction stove, there are many products out there that will give you better results than a jar of liquid smoke, and you can choose a variety of wood chips (like this Camerons multi-pack) to achieve the flavor you seek. Most of these portable smokers can be used on any heat source (gas, electric, barbecue grill or even on the campfire) and once you try them once, you will use them so often that they will be worth the investment.