Pernil Vs Carnitas: What's The Difference?
When it comes to roast pork, Latin America excels in the variety of succulent preparations enjoyed throughout the region. Two of the most iconic preparations, slow-roasted Puerto Rican pernil and Mexican carnitas, are top favorites in their home countries as well as abroad and, of course, in the United States. But what are the differences between the two preparations?
It turns out, there are quite a few differences, from the cut of pork used in each dish to the seasonings and cooking methods. One is a special occasion dish usually eaten during Christmastime, while the other is an everyday meal prepared at restaurants and street stands all over the country. Here, we'll explain the main differences between pernil and carnitas, with recipes and tips for preparing them at home.
What is pernil?
Although pernil is the Spanish word for leg (specifically the upper leg or haunch of the animal), this slow-cooked pork roast can be made with leg, shoulder, or butt, as long as it comes with a nice layer of fat and with the skin on. The meat is marinated for several hours — usually overnight — in a mix of spices that includes salt, pepper, oregano, and three unique seasonings composed of various ingredients.
Sofrito is a mix of garlic, onion, peppers, and cilantro; adobo is a chile based paste, not to be confused with the Filipino chicken adobo dish; and Sazón is a Puerto Rican seasoning blend used all over the Caribbean and some South American countries. The widely popular Goya brand of Sazón is available on Amazon and supermarket shelves, but it's also easy to make the condiment yourself. After mixing these flavorful ingredients, the cook will score the meat and rub the seasoning all over, allowing the flavors to seep deep into the meat as it rests in the refrigerator for at least eight hours. It then goes in the oven, slowly roasting for several hours until the skin on top is crackling crisp and the meat is juicy and falling-apart tender — the result is heavenly.
What is carnitas?
In Mexico, carnitas hold a very special place in the local gastronomy. Enjoyed practically all over the country, especially in markets and at street stands, it is just about the most succulent of pork preparations. Carnitas are most often associated with the state of Michoacan, where frying chunks of pork in a large copper cauldron (usually in its own fat) has reached an iconic status; in fact, restaurants in other states often advertise that their carnitas is made "Michoacan style," as if to give the beloved preparation even further legitimacy.
Carnitas, which means "little meats," were originally prepared in ranches and rural towns as a way to cook the whole hog after butchering, making them the centerpiece of a celebratory feast. Today, they are commercially prepared all over Mexico. Unlike pernil, the meat for traditional Michoacan carnitas is not seasoned before cooking. However, some cooks like to marinate in milk, fresh orange juice, or a combo of both. Others go a sweeter route, adding condensed milk or coca-cola to caramelize the meat and impart the characteristic rich brown color that make carnitas even more appealing. Ultimately, it's up to each cook, the taste they are after, and the equipment they have on hand, whether a large copper cauldron, a Dutch oven, or a slow cooker.
Pernil is a special Christmastime dish
The history of pernil dates to colonial times, when the Spanish introduced pig farming to their Latin American colonies. At that time, eating pork was a privilege reserved for the highest social classes, who enjoyed it on special occasions such as the December holidays. Over time, pork became popular among all social classes, becoming an essential dish for Christmas.
Although most usually associated with Puerto Rican cuisine, pernil is also enjoyed in the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Panama, and Ecuador, although recipes for the seasonings vary by country. In most, however, the Christmas table is not complete without pernil. In Puerto Rico, pernil is served alongside arroz con gandules (rice and pigeon peas) and tostones (smashed and fried plantains). But if you want to try pernil for something different at this year's Christmas table or as an alternative to the traditional ham, it will be wonderful with the usual sides, such as mashed potatoes. Be sure to get a pork cut with a good amount of skin, as the insanely delicious crackling is a coveted part of the dish.
Carnitas are a popular street food in Mexico
Pretty much every part of the pork is made into carnitas, with people choosing their favorite part or a mix of various parts when they place their orders. Maciza is the lean, juicy meat served with no bones or skin, but everything from the lungs to kidneys, ribs, leg, snout, and even uterus are popular. While the skin is also cooked and loved, the texture is very different from that of pernil, which is crunchy and crisp. In carnitas, the skin is more chewy and soft.
Regardless of the part of the pig one prefers, carnitas are best enjoyed in hot corn tortillas topped with chopped onion and cilantro, a squeeze of lime, and a good dose of salsa. Traditionally, people prefer a tangy tomatillo salsa verde or a combo of tomatillo and avocado, which add a contrasting freshness and acidity to counteract the fatty richness of the pork. When making carnitas at home, leg or shoulder are usually preferred as they are the most succulent cuts for slow cooking. You can even make carnitas in the slow cooker for a convenient dinner or as the star of your next taco party.