Pernil Vs Carnitas: What's The Difference?

Although pernil is the Spanish word for leg (specifically the upper leg or haunch of the animal), this slow-cooked pork roast can be made with leg, shoulder, or butt, as long as it comes with a nice layer of fat and with the skin on. The meat is marinated for several hours — usually overnight — in a mix of spices that includes salt, pepper, oregano, and three unique seasonings composed of various ingredients.

Advertisement

Sofrito is a mix of garlic, onion, peppers, and cilantro; adobo is a chile based paste, not to be confused with the Filipino chicken adobo dish; and Sazón is a Puerto Rican seasoning blend used all over the Caribbean and some South American countries. The widely popular Goya brand of Sazón is available on Amazon and supermarket shelves, but it's also easy to make the condiment yourself. After mixing these flavorful ingredients, the cook will score the meat and rub the seasoning all over, allowing the flavors to seep deep into the meat as it rests in the refrigerator for at least eight hours. It then goes in the oven, slowly roasting for several hours until the skin on top is crackling crisp and the meat is juicy and falling-apart tender — the result is heavenly.

Advertisement