Crab Meat Vs Shrimp: Which Has More Protein?

Seafood in general is a wonderful source of protein, which supports your body's muscle function and health, repair of tissues, and strengthens your bones, and is a great booster for your immune system as well. It's also highly nutritious in many other ways, carrying a high payload of omega-3 fatty acids, loads of vitamins B, D, and A, and providing good amounts of potassium, phosphorus, and selenium.

Levels of protein vary, depending on the type of seafood. Two of these types, crab and shrimp — both classified as shellfish — rank in the top 10 highest carriers of protein of all seafood. Per 100 grams of shellfish, shrimp carries a slightly higher protein load of 20 to 24 grams, where crab meat carries 17 grams. So, if you're looking for more bang for the protein buck, where you need that higher level for post-workout recovery, or more support for muscle repair, shrimp will rule, if ever so slightly, over crab.

However, when considering the seafood meats holistically as part of a balanced meal, you also need to look at the calorie and fat content of each. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), per 100 grams of shrimp you'll be putting 99 calories into your body and 0.3 gram of fat, whereas with crab, your body will be taking in 97 calories and 1.5 grams of fat. So, your shrimp trumps crab on both protein and lower fat counts.