Crab Meat Vs Shrimp: Which Has More Protein?
Seafood in general is a wonderful source of protein, which supports your body's muscle function and health, repair of tissues, and strengthens your bones, and is a great booster for your immune system as well. It's also highly nutritious in many other ways, carrying a high payload of omega-3 fatty acids, loads of vitamins B, D, and A, and providing good amounts of potassium, phosphorus, and selenium.
Levels of protein vary, depending on the type of seafood. Two of these types, crab and shrimp — both classified as shellfish — rank in the top 10 highest carriers of protein of all seafood. Per 100 grams of shellfish, shrimp carries a slightly higher protein load of 20 to 24 grams, where crab meat carries 17 grams. So, if you're looking for more bang for the protein buck, where you need that higher level for post-workout recovery, or more support for muscle repair, shrimp will rule, if ever so slightly, over crab.
However, when considering the seafood meats holistically as part of a balanced meal, you also need to look at the calorie and fat content of each. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), per 100 grams of shrimp you'll be putting 99 calories into your body and 0.3 gram of fat, whereas with crab, your body will be taking in 97 calories and 1.5 grams of fat. So, your shrimp trumps crab on both protein and lower fat counts.
How to include protein-rich shrimp and crab in your diet
Including shrimp and crab in your diet is super easy when you have quick and simple recipes on hand. These can include shrimp burgers, with the patties made from chopped shrimp mixed with garlic, lemon, and ginger, lightly crumbed, then popped into the air fryer and sandwiched in a burger bun. Or, try a grilled summer shrimp salad — perfect for the warmer season — with simple, smoky grilled shrimp served atop a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, and corn, and drizzled with a red wine vinegar mayonnaise dressing. You could also go for a traditional garlic butter shrimp dish, which gives you deliciously rich shrimp sauteed in garlic butter that you can serve with French bread or rice and a fresh garden salad. You can also try these 22 versatile shrimp recipes from around the world.
Crab has become easier than ever to cook, with the meat being prepped for you right out of the shell, ready to whip up any delish dish your chef's hand desires. Crab cakes are probably one of the better-known crab dishes, with this classic Maryland crab cakes recipe delivering crunchy, buttery crab bites in only 30 minutes. And who doesn't love crab and corn chowder? Hearty, thick, creamy, and rich, this magical dish will warm the cockles of your heart and leave you craving more. Or, you can be a tad more adventurous and try your hand at a crab ravioli. Ravioli isn't actually that complicated to make, and this recipe delivers wonderful pockets to stuff with your yummy crab mix that includes your crab meat, lemon, parsley, and ricotta cheese. For more ideas, here are the 11 best crab recipes.