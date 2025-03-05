13 Salmon Dishes From Around The World To Add To Your Rotation

A regular in many of our weekly grocery shops, salmon is a versatile and flavorful choice that's rich in healthy fats and suited to a range of cooking styles. This nutritious fish can be grilled, pan-fried, baked, smoked, or even served raw. There's certainly no one way to prepare it, and as long as you perfect the specific technique you've opted for, it's sure to deliver on taste and texture.

If you find yourself repeating the same old dishes, it might be time to give your go-to salmon dinner an upgrade. Thankfully, we've got plenty of inspiration for you. Below are 13 salmon dishes from different corners of the world, offering new ways to enjoy this protein-packed staple. Perhaps you're seeking an elegant showstopper for a dinner party, in which case, salmon en croute is an exceptional option. Or, if you're after something quick but big on flavor, umami-packed salmon yakitori is sure to hit the spot. There's even a traditional Finnish salmon soup, for the ultimate rich, creamy comfort food.

Browse through the list and you'll find that these dishes vary in complexity. Some are weeknight-friendly, while others are perfect for a special occasion, so we've truly got all bases covered here. Whatever you're in the mood for, we're sure you'll enjoy exploring the new flavors and fresh techniques these dishes have to offer.