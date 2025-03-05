13 Salmon Dishes From Around The World To Add To Your Rotation
A regular in many of our weekly grocery shops, salmon is a versatile and flavorful choice that's rich in healthy fats and suited to a range of cooking styles. This nutritious fish can be grilled, pan-fried, baked, smoked, or even served raw. There's certainly no one way to prepare it, and as long as you perfect the specific technique you've opted for, it's sure to deliver on taste and texture.
If you find yourself repeating the same old dishes, it might be time to give your go-to salmon dinner an upgrade. Thankfully, we've got plenty of inspiration for you. Below are 13 salmon dishes from different corners of the world, offering new ways to enjoy this protein-packed staple. Perhaps you're seeking an elegant showstopper for a dinner party, in which case, salmon en croute is an exceptional option. Or, if you're after something quick but big on flavor, umami-packed salmon yakitori is sure to hit the spot. There's even a traditional Finnish salmon soup, for the ultimate rich, creamy comfort food.
Browse through the list and you'll find that these dishes vary in complexity. Some are weeknight-friendly, while others are perfect for a special occasion, so we've truly got all bases covered here. Whatever you're in the mood for, we're sure you'll enjoy exploring the new flavors and fresh techniques these dishes have to offer.
Salmon en croute
This hearty yet sophisticated dish makes the ultimate centerpiece that's guaranteed to impress your guests. Salmon en croute has French origins, with its name quite literally translating to "salmon in a crust", and that's exactly what makes this dish special. It's made by wrapping a succulent filet of salmon in buttery puff pastry, giving it a crisp, golden exterior.
Despite its impressive appearance, salmon en croute is relatively easy to make. As well as the tender fish, this dish also typically includes a layer of creamed spinach. To prepare this, first sauté shallot and garlic in a skillet, then add the spinach and cook until wilted down. Next, stir in cream cheese, grated parmesan, and lemon juice. This savory, creamy mixture can then be spread straight onto a sheet of store-bought puff pastry (in the center) before placing the salmon fillet on top. Now, you can wrap the sides and ends upward to cover the fish and spinach mixture. Secure the seams by pinching with your fingertips, then flip the pastry parcel. After a quick score and brush with beaten egg, it's ready for baking. The pastry should puff up beautifully as it cooks, becoming flaky and golden brown. The fish inside will be wonderfully moist and tender, too.
Salmon gravlax
Often served as an appetizer during the holiday season, salmon gravlax is a beloved Scandinavian dish that focuses on highlighting the pure, delicate flavor of the fish. Its name is a nod to the ancient Nordic technique of preserving salmon underground — gravad lax or "buried salmon". Back then, the fish sat in a mixture of water, blood, herbs, and spices, and it was covered with birch bark. Thankfully, modern gravlax recipes take a somewhat different approach, with the fish typically cured in salt, sugar, vodka or aquavit, black pepper, and dill.
Since there's no cooking involved here, it's best to opt for sushi-grade salmon when making gravlax, which will minimize the risk of consuming any potentially harmful parasites. A large, two- to three-pound, skin-on fillet is ideal. The first step in the curing process is drizzling the salmon with store-bought or homemade aquavit (a type of vodka infused with botanicals). You can also use standard vodka here if that's more convenient. Next, spread a mixture of sugar, salt, and black pepper onto a baking sheet, and place the salmon on top, skin-side down. Rub more of the salt mixture onto the flesh side before sprinkling over chopped dill. Cover the fish with a layer of plastic wrap or foil, and place something heavy on top to squash it down. It will need around 24 to 36 hours in the fridge, but you should flip the salmon every 12 hours for the curing ingredients to fully work their magic.
Salmon futomaki
A popular choice amongst sushi lovers, salmon futomaki uses fresh, raw slices of salmon, which are paired with seasoned sushi rice and nori (seaweed) sheets to form rolls. What makes futomaki sushi rolls unique is the large size in comparison to other sushi rolls, such as hosomaki or uramaki. In fact, futomaki translates to the rather comical "fat rolled sushi" in Japanese.
With their larger size, futomaki rolls have ample space for adding extra filling ingredients. The salmon is often paired with veggies, like cucumber and avocado, or other types of seafood, such as crabmeat and tuna. Cream cheese is another great addition, too. To prepare the sushi rolls, lay a sheet of nori on a bamboo sushi mat, then top this with a layer of cooked sushi rice, which is typically seasoned with rice vinegar, salt, and sugar. The salmon and other fillings can then be arranged in the center before rolling everything up tightly using the mat. Once sealed, slice the roll into even pieces, and you should see that beautiful cross-section of ingredients within. Serve the rolls with soy sauce, pickled ginger, and wasabi for the ultimate sushi experience.
Salmon curry
Your options certainly aren't limited to chicken or beef when whipping up a homemade curry. Salmon can serve as an excellent alternative, with its rich, flaky texture pairing fantastically with bold spices and creamy sauces. Found across various cuisines, salmon curry is a wonderfully comforting option with endless possibilities for customization, which each dish enhancing the fish with their own unique combination of flavorful ingredients
In an Indian-style salmon curry, for instance, the fish is typically simmered in a fragrant tomato-based sauce. Onion, garlic, and fresh chile pepper build an aromatic base, whilst a medley of spices like turmeric, garam masala, and ground coriander add plenty of warmth. For a Thai-style take, focus on flavors like fish sauce, coconut milk, and lime juice, opting for a red or green curry paste to deliver that spicy kick. Or, for something Caribbean-inspired, cook salmon in a spiced coconut milk broth with Scotch bonnet peppers, bell peppers, and allspice, creating a fiery and deeply savory dish.
Whichever option you go for, a reliable technique is to sear the salmon fillets in a separate pan for a minute or two on each side. Then, you can finish the fish off by adding it to the curry sauce toward the end of cooking. This way, it'll get nicely heated throughout without the risk of overcooking or falling apart.
Salmon yakitori
Another favorite in Japanese cuisine is a traditional street food called yakitori, which are bite-sized, marinated pieces of grilled meats, fish, or veggies, cooked and served on skewers. Salmon is well-suited to this cooking technique, with the umami-rich chunks being moist and tender in the middle but gorgeously caramelized on the outside.
The best salmon yakitori will have just the right balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors in that all-important marinade. A mixture of brown sugar, soy sauce, mirin, and rice vinegar works brilliantly. Diced salmon fillets are coated in this flavorful concoction and left to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Then, it's a simple case of threading the fish onto skewers, brushing it lightly with oil, and grilling to perfection. You can also add some other veggies to the skewers, such as bok choy, bell peppers, or green onions, if desired. The fish should take around seven minutes to cook, and make sure to turn it over halfway through. Serve over rice, perhaps with a sprinkling of sesame seeds, or as part of a spread of other must-try Japanese dishes.
Creamy salmon pasta
A creamy pasta dish oozes indulgence, and one way to amp up those rich flavors and textures even further is with the addition of salmon. There are several variations on this Italian-inspired creation, from salmon pasta with a tangy, tomato-based sauce to a classic alfredo, or even recipes made with a zesty lemon and garlic butter. Ultimately, you can pair salmon with just about any Italian pasta sauce that takes your fancy. And it's down to you whether you go for pan-seared or smoked fish here.
To create a simple but totally delicious tomato-cream sauce, sauté diced onions and garlic until softened, then stir in tomato passata, tomato purée, dried thyme, and a sprinkle of sugar. Mix through a good glug of heavy cream, and your sauce is ready to be combined with the cooked fish and pasta (think penne or rigatoni). For a lighter, brighter option, add minced garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes to buttery sautéed onions. Pour in a splash of pasta water to make things super silky, then toss the sauce with linguine, diced smoked salmon, and fresh chopped parsley.
Smoked salmon blinis
These miniature, salmon-topped pancake rounds are a classic in the world of appetizers. They're pleasingly easy to pop into the mouth, with each providing a bite-sized dose of savory, creamy flavor and a satisfying texture.
Blinis have become incredibly popular in European and American cuisine, but these tiny pancakes actually originate in Russia. Traditionally, they're made with a yeasted wheat and buckwheat-based batter. However, modern versions often use a simple mixture of all-purpose flour, egg, and milk for a lighter texture, making it quick and easy to make your own homemade blinis. Once whisked up, the batter is fried in small rounds until fluffy and golden brown. Pre-made blinis can often be found in grocery stores too, if you're looking to save on time.
Smoked salmon is frequently the topping of choice for blinis, and for good reason. The salty, buttery fish has an irresistible, melt-in-the-mouth texture, and it pairs well with a range of other ingredients. A popular method is to add a small dollop of sour cream or cream cheese to each blini before topping with a slice of smoked salmon and sprig of fresh dill. You could even add a spoonful of caviar to really take the sophisticated vibes up a notch.
Lohikeitto (salmon soup)
Scandinavian cuisine is best known for its freshness and heartiness, prioritizing local, seasonal ingredients and straightforward methods. And one thing the Nordic countries have mastered is soup. There are an endless array of traditional Scandinavian soup recipes to try, but one that stands out is lohikeitto. This Finnish salmon soup is creamy yet light, made with a simple combination of fish, veggies, stock, and cream, allowing the fresh flavor of salmon to shine.
The base of lohikeitto is sliced leeks, which are sautéed in butter until softened. Next, you'll add diced potatoes and carrots, and top the pot up with fish broth. After 15 minutes or so of simmering, the veggies should be tender. At this point, add diced salmon fillets and heavy cream, and continue simmering until the fish is cooked through — for about five minutes. The fish will infuse the soup with its natural richness, creating a deeply savory broth. Season with salt, pepper, and chopped dill for a fresh finish, and serve with a hunk of crusty bread for dipping.
Saumon à l'oseille
Saumon à l'oseille, or salmon with sorrel sauce, is a French dish made famous by Troisgros — a three Michelin Star restaurant in Roanne, close to Lyon. In this recipe, the salmon is steamed for maximum tenderness and topped with a fragrant sorrel sauce. It's a simple, elegant meal with an exquisite balance of flavors that feels fancy whilst being incredibly easy to make.
The dish starts with fresh salmon fillets. Go for the thickest cuts you can find, and remove the skins prior to cooking. Pop the fish into a lightly greased steamer basket and cook for about 10 minutes. In the meantime, you can prepare the sauce. Add dry white wine (such as sauvignon blanc or chardonnay) and minced shallots to a pot. Simmer for about five minutes, then add chopped fresh sorrel, and let this wilt down. Stir in the cream, gradually add butter, and mix until you have a thick, creamy sauce.
To serve, simply spoon the sauce generously over the steamed salmon. Feel free to pair it with some rice, potatoes, or veggies of your choice. Steamed greens like asparagus or broccoli would complement the flaky fish perfectly.
Salmon pie
Perfect for whipping up in the cold winter months, this wholesome salmon pie is a French-Canadian favorite. It's packed with hearty ingredients, like potatoes, onions, and butter, and you can even use canned salmon to keep things fuss-free.
To make this salmon pie, start by rolling out a pie crust. Drape this over your pie dish and push it down to line the base and sides. For the pie filling, combine boiled potatoes, sautéed onions, thyme, salt, black pepper, melted butter, and drained canned salmon. Just mash the ingredients together until thoroughly mixed, then spread the mixture into the lined pie dish. Brush the edges of the bottom pastry layer with beaten egg, then top with another layer of rolled out pie crust. Now, you can trim away any overhanging pastry, and use your fingers or a fork to crimp the edges with, depending on your go-to crust crimping technique. Poke a few holes in the top of the pie, then bake until the pastry is a glorious golden brown.
A delicious way to serve this dish is with a creamy béchamel sauce. Try adding lemon and dill — two classic salmon pairings that'll make the sauce taste extra special. A side of salad or steamed veg works great here too.
Tweed kettle
Next up, we're heading over to Scotland to bring you the fantastically rustic Tweed kettle or salmon hash. This dish rose to fame in Edinburgh in the 19th century, where it was served in many a local tavern. It's aptly named after the river Tweed, which to this day is still one of the best-known rivers for salmon fishing in the country.
When it comes to making this dish, there isn't necessarily a set recipe to follow. With poached salmon as the base, and a brothy, chunky consistency being the goal, there's room to experiment with a variety of add-ins here. Some recipes poach the fish in broth or white wine, often spiced with mace or nutmeg. Many include veggies such as mushrooms, turnips, onions, or potatoes, and fresh herbs like parsley. Once the fish has cooked through, you can leave it as one whole portion or flake it into bite-sized pieces, combining it with the other cooked ingredients and ladling over the broth to build a satisfying bowlful.
Lomi lomi salmon
A vibrant Hawaiian dish that's full of delicious, tropical ingredients, lomi lomi salmon combines cubes of cured fish with tomatoes, onions, and seasonings. The result is a refreshing, salsa-like dish that balances the richness of the salmon with the acidity and sweetness of the other ingredients.
The word "lomi" means "to rub" in Hawaiian, which here refers to the method of rubbing salt over the salmon flesh. This is step one of the recipe. Once sufficiently coated in salt, wrap the whole filet in plastic wrap, pop it onto a plate, and chill it for 24 hours. After this time, it should be sufficiently cured, boasting a firmer texture and richer flavor. Unwrap the salmon, clean off the excess salt, and remove the skin. Then, chop it into small cubes, and toss the fish with diced tomatoes, green onions, sweet onions, lemon juice, sugar, and pepper.
Typically served as a side dish or appetizer, often at traditional Hawaiian celebrations called luaus, lomi lomi is an incredibly versatile dish. Whilst you can absolutely eat it straight from the bowl, it would also be fantastic served over sushi rice in poke bowl style or scooped onto crackers.
Salmon piccata
A flavor-packed twist on the classic Italian recipe (which is usually made with chicken or veal), salmon piccata is a dish that's equal parts elegant and comforting. Here, a mouth-watering medley of zesty, tangy, and briny flavors come together to create a quick yet impressive dinner.
First, season salmon filets with salt and pepper, and then pan-fry until crisp and cooked to your liking. This should take about seven to eight minutes in total, with a flip partway through. Now, you can remove the salmon from the pan and set it aside whilst you prep the sauce. For this, add vegetable stock, lemon juice and zest, white wine, capers, salt, and pepper to the pan and mix well. Simmer until the liquid has reduced by about half, then add butter. Stir until smooth and thickened, then place the fish back in the pan to coat it in the sauce. Serve as is, with steamed veggies, over pasta, or with crusty garlic bread to create a more substantial meal. Some fresh garnishes such as lemon wedges, dill, and parsley are great for boosting the presentation too.