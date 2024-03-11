14 Soups From Scandinavia You Should Know About

Depending on who you ask, Scandinavia includes some combination of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and the Faroe Islalads. While there's some debate about which countries make up this region of the world, one thing is for sure — Scandinavia is full of awe-inspiring landscapes and natural wonders. Dramatic fjords cascade into crystalline waters, the northern lights dance in the night sky, and volcanic hot springs promise respite from the crisp air. Yet despite its breathtaking scenery, Scandinavia's harsh climate and rocky terrain limit the variety of crops that can thrive. Nevertheless, Nordic cuisine thrives on ingenuity, relying on root vegetables, wild berries, bountiful seafood, and locally raised lamb.

From these humble ingredients, Nordic cooks have crafted an astonishing array of soups that capture the essence of the region's food culture. From hearty meat-based varieties and nourishing vegetable options to sweet types made with fruit and buttermilk, discover some of the soul-warming soups that highlight what Scandinavian gastronomy is all about. Not only will they zap the chill from your bones, but they'll captivate your senses and leave you daydreaming about one of the world's most magnificent regions long after the last spoonful.