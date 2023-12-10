15 Absolute Best Tips For Boiling Potatoes

Potatoes originated in South America, but they've since become a global culinary staple, in part because they can be prepared in so many different ways and fit in seamlessly with so many different cuisines. One of the easiest ways to prepare potatoes is to boil them — doing so for long enough will undoubtedly cook them through and provide you with a fine tuber to enjoy with any accompaniment you choose.

But that's not to say that the process can't be improved upon. Boiling potatoes any old way won't yield an unsavory result, but we're in the business of maximizing the enjoyment of consuming food, so we came up with a few tips on how to boil potatoes for the best possible results. From the selection process — potato types should differ based on whether you're baking or boiling them — to the various additional ingredients you can use in the cooking water, we'll guide you through a list of best practices based on previous articles published on Tasting Table and partner publications and on the author's personal experiences in cooking with potatoes.