This Legume Isn't Just Nutritious, It's A Global Wartime Staple

These days, you'll know soybeans through soy milk lattes, soy-glazed chicken wings, and the non-dairy, plant-based section of the grocery store. But flip back to the 20th century, and this modest legume had a completely different job: It was quietly holding together entire nations during their most desperate hours.

The earliest records for soybean cultivation date back to 11th century B.C.E. China, where it wrote itself into history as one of the five "sacred grains." Western interest was initially driven by the British appetite for soy sauce, but people found more and more applications for it, and soybean demand grew steadily in the early 20th century. It wasn't until World War II broke out, however, that soybeans became essential to the war effort.

Allied nations found themselves cut off from vegetable oil supplies in Asia. Since soy was already a core ingredient in essentials like soap and cooking fat for rations, governments immediately scrambled for a replacement source. The U.S. government turned its eyes toward farmers in the Midwest who were told to plant soybeans instead of other crops. Meanwhile, factories were built post-haste throughout the country to process soybeans. And just like that, soybeans became the literal definition of a strategic crop almost overnight.