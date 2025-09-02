Here's How Turkey Breast Is Turned Into Deli Meat

Many of us grew up eating turkey sandwiches regularly since it is an easy, affordable lunch option. But have you ever stopped to ponder how your turkey breast becomes a tasty, sliced deli meat? It can be more complicated than roasting and slicing a turkey breast (though it doesn't necessarily have to be).

By and large, deli meat — which includes things like turkey breast, ham, roast beef, and chicken breast — is a cut of meat that is seasoned, cooked, and sliced thinly. Processed meats like salami, pepperoni, and bologna are something else entirely. That being said, even whole turkey breast deli meat can have high sodium levels, preservatives, and other undesirable ingredients. A general rule is that it's likely that freshly sliced turkey breast from the deli counter is better for you than turkey meat that's prepackaged.

But not all deli turkey is created equally, and there are brands of low-quality deli turkey you should avoid at all costs. Prepackaged turkey meat is often a much more processed and less healthy option than whole deli turkey breast. It may contain meat from multiple parts of the bird that's been ground up, mixed with additives, binders, preservatives, and seasoning, and shaped into a circular log before being cooked and sliced. This is also where other ingredients, including preservatives like nitrates and nitrites, may be added.