The Low-Quality Deli Turkey You Should Avoid At All Costs

The appearance of Buddig's packaged deli meat alone is very misleading. It looks identical to any other deli turkey. However, when you open it, it oddly resembles a thin slice of bologna with its similarly round shape. However, it tastes nothing like it. Instead, each slice has a weird rubbery texture that makes it way too chewy to consume. The off-putting texture is more than enough to make you want to avoid eating it and throw it away.

Along with having a terrible texture, Buddig deli turkey slices are extremely salty. It has 590 milligrams of sodium per serving, which is 25 percent of the salt you should consume daily. Between the regular salt and the four types of salt preservatives it includes, there's just too much salt in this meat. Buddig's turkey also includes additives like carrageenan, natural flavoring, potassium lactate, and modified food starch. Yes, these preservatives and additives only make up less than two percent of the ingredients, but they still contribute to the poor quality of this deli turkey.

Plus, it claims to be smoked, chopped, and pressed. Yet, there's no smoked flavor, and the consistency is weird. Despite how terrible this deli turkey is, it's still one of the pricier brands you can purchase. Depending on where you go, you can pay as much as $8 for a 22-ounce package, which is more than a pound of meat. Although this sounds like a great deal, you should avoid this brand altogether. You're better off buying a different brand of deli turkey or getting fresh turkey and slicing it yourself.