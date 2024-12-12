10 Packaged Deli Meats With The Lowest Quality Ingredients

If there's anything that we here at Tasting Table like better than a truly delicious meal, it's a delicious meal that's quick and easy. Enter deli meats. While there's a lot that's not great about the 21st century, we will say that the deli meat selection at most grocery stores is brilliant. You can find a wide variety of different types of ham and no shortage of options for adding some fun deli meats to your next homemade pizza. Unfortunately, not all deli meats are created equal.

We wanted to get to the bottom of just what goes into some of the different types of deli meats you might find on the shelves of your favorite grocery stores, and specifically, we decided to look at those that you might want to stay away from. Sure, you might know that it always pays to use thin-sliced meats on your sandwiches, but do you know what goes into processing those meats?

When we talk about low-quality ingredients, there are a couple of things that we're looking for. In addition to brand statements regarding the use of hormones and antibiotics in the supply chain, we also kept an eye out for things like a large number of additives, preservatives, and sodium. It's surprisingly tricky. When you slice your own deli-style meats at home, you probably use something like a fresh turkey breast or ham. It's easy to assume that's what goes into the pre-sliced packages you buy, but that's not always the case.

