The Absolute Best Deli Meats You Never Thought To Add To Homemade Pizza
Tucking into your favorite slice of pizza is quite the treat — and even more when you make your own at home. The benefits of homemade pizza include that fresh out-of-the-oven flavor and being able to customize your entire pie from crust to sauce to cheese and toppings however you see fit. Of the many different gourmet toppings to give your pizza an upgrade, you might be surprised to find that deli meats make a wonderful accompaniment to a variety of pizza styles. With so many packaged deli meat brands to choose from, there are a number of amazing possibilities to pair with your favorite flavors of pizza. You can also get creative and try unique pizza toppings centered around your cold cuts of choice with flavors.
For example, if you're planning to top your homemade pizza with one of the many Italian deli meats available, this can inform what kind of crust, cheese, and sauce you use to create a well-rounded overall taste. If you're not a fan of the typical red sauce and mozzarella combo, consider the endless sauce and cheese possibilities that can come from choosing an unconventional deli meat pizza topping. Think about sauces such as Alfredo, pesto, chimichurri, and even mustard and how these can play along with cheeses such as gouda, brie, feta, and more. Other toppings (including different meats, vegetables, and other crunchy elements) can all find their place on your custom homemade pizza.
Salami
You might find salami in a number of popular pizza chains' list of topping options. With that said, those possibilities are rather limited given how many different types of salami there actually are. When you make your own homemade pizza, you can choose from a variety of this delicious deli meat to combine with different cheeses and sauces for a custom flavor profile. For a more traditional pizza, start with a red sauce, standard crust, and a basic blend of mozzarella cheese. Add some slices of spicy salami into the mix, and your pizza will truly shine.
For a twist on tradition, lean into green by making your own bright and fresh pesto to serve as your base sauce to complement tender slices of genoa salami. You can even get extra creative with your cheese pairing and vary up the taste and texture with some shaved parmesan on top of your shredded mozzarella or add a little thinly sliced smoked gouda to pair with your salami and pesto pizza combination. From soppressata to felino, to cacciatore and more, you're sure to find the perfect salami for your pizza.
Pastrami
Newer pizza restaurants are starting to pick up on the popularity of pastrami, and it's a wonderful thing to see. More than just a filling for your favorite sandwich, pastrami has had a long and rich history as a staple of the New York City deli scene and beyond. This delightfully smoky cured meat is the perfect topper for your homemade pizza with several options to dress up your pie.
Going the deli-inspired route, you can swap your typical pizza sauce for a mustard base. Remember to add lots of cheese and chopped pickles on top along with chunks of luscious pastrami. If you really want to give your pizza a reuben feel, add a drizzle of Russian dressing and a smattering of sauerkraut. Otherwise, you can try a light olive oil or garlic sauce with a standard blend of cheese to let your pastrami topping truly stand out.
Roast Beef
For another sandwich-inspired turn at topping your homemade pizza, using roast beef can be an excellent source of tasty and lean protein. If you're fond of the traditional flavors of a roast beef sandwich, try infusing a creamy white pizza sauce recipe with a generous portion of creamy horseradish. This will definitely bring out the flavors in your roast beef deli meat topping.
You can also turn up the heat with some of your favorite hot peppers so long as you make sure to drain the juices to avoid a soggy pizza. Consider how your cheese can help temper the heat of your spicier ingredients along with the addition of sliced roast beef on top of your homemade pizza. If you want to try something a little more off the beaten path, you can also lean into other savory combinations, such as using barbecue sauce as your base and adding other cheeses and meats to complement your roast beef.
Turkey
One of the ultimate cold cuts, roasted or smoked turkey breast is a fantastic topping for any homemade pizza for its versatility and flavor. Turkey deli meat can be paired with so many different sauces, cheeses, and other toppings on a homemade pizza that there's nearly no limit to the combinations that you can dream up. Whether you take inspiration from your favorite sandwiches or holiday turkey dinners, using it on your pizza will be a true winner.
This poultry will go especially well with a hearty white or red sauce, roasted garlic, and bacon or ham if you want to add in some flavors inspired by a classic club sandwich recipe. For a fall-themed Thanksgiving-inspired pizza, give a savory cranberry sauce recipe a try in place of your typical pizza sauce and top your pizza with turkey cold cuts, a sprinkle of savory herbs, and a drizzle of Swiss cheese sauce.
Lox
If you're looking for a pescatarian-friendly pizza, look no further than a trusty bit of lox for a most satisfying topping. Elevate your homemade pizza to bagel-level epic proportions with the addition of lox to your pie. Similar to topping a bagel and cream cheese with your favorite fish, you can also give your pizza a salty and umami treatment by using a light olive oil or cream sauce as your base, melty mozzarella, and a sprinkle of feta cheese crumbles for some extra briny tang. Top it all off with pieces of lox and capers for a salty and savory pie that can't be beat.
You can definitely dive into experimenting with different types of smoked salmon and play around with other flavors, like adding a sprinkle of black pepper or everything bagel seasoning to finish off your pizza. For even more of a flavor boost, try some pickled red onions or scratch-made garlic chips.