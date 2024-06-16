How Oscar Mayer Introduced America To Modern Food Trucks In The 1930s

Love at first bite is the only way to describe the hold food trucks have over the stomach of modern America, so much so that they've become an iconic part of American food culture with myriads of food truck festivals to stick your fork into. So perhaps it's unsurprising to learn that the food truck phenomenon was a domino effect that arose from another culinary heavy hitter — the hot dog. Specifically, a 27-foot-long wiener on wheels.

In 1936 this giant wheeled hot dog, dubbed the "Wienermobile," started roaming the highways slinging bunned sausages as a marketing strategy for Oscar Mayer, complete with all the fanfare of hot dog-shaped whistles which, of course, were called Wiener Whistles. In 2023 the motorized hot dog received a glow-up and today entire fleets of "Frankmobiles" (with Frank Whistles) continue to make the rounds.

Before Oscar Mayer's gargantuan wiener sparked an industry worth over $1 billion in 2024, the most mobile snack you could get your hungry mitts on would have come from a converted wagon, an invention by cattleman Charles Goodnight. This "chuck wagon" experience, however, was more akin to a pantry raid and a far cry from the cooked-to-order meals today's food trucks serve. Once "red hots" were on the road, however, the food truck industry as we know it began to take shape.