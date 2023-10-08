Why It Pays To Use Thin-Sliced Meats On Your Sandwiches

When it comes to putting together a sandwich, it can be easy to stick to the assumption that bigger is better. While there is certainly nothing wrong with crafting a massive sandwich to satisfy a massive craving, there are benefits to scaling down some of your meal's individual components. For example, regardless of how much protein you plan on packing onto your sandwich, you'll have a more enjoyable final result if you use thin-sliced deli meats.

Whether you're making a club sandwich, a Reuben, or any other meaty sandwich variety, thinly sliced deli meats are easier to handle and allow for more customization. Thick-sliced meat can be unwieldy and doesn't fold over itself easily, making for an unstable base on which to stack other ingredients. Thin-sliced meat helps you avoid this problem and create a neater, more structurally sound sandwich that is less likely to fall apart. Additionally, using thinner slices means there is more room to add different kinds of meat to your sandwich. Instead of having three thick slices of ham, you could have two thin slices of ham, a couple of slices of turkey, and a few salami slices while still keeping the sandwich manageable. You can also interlace these thin slices to weave together the flavors in a way that would be impossible with thicker cuts.