The Worst Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste More Like The Box They're Sold In

Instant mashed potatoes are an awesome pantry staple for those moments when you need to whip up a quick carby side at lightning speed. But not all varieties are made equal, which is why we ranked 10 instant mashed potato brands from worst to best to help you avoid spending your pennies on the saddest spuds. The result? We found Walmart's Great Value Instant Mashed Potatoes to be the worst brand because they taste more like the box they're sold in; dry and lacking in flavor with an unappetizing mouthfeel.

These mashed spuds were the blandness of all the batches we tried and were lumpy with an almost doughy consistency. They simply didn't taste anything close to a homemade serving of mashed taters and were far removed from the texture of a classic mash made with a potato ricer or masher. Having said that, their insipid flavor could be attributed to the fact that the recipe on the back of the box called for only ⅛ teaspoon of salt for every ⅔ cup of flakes (half the amount of salt required in the winning brand, Idahoan Original Mashed Potatoes).

In our opinion, you might be better off repurposing your box of mashed potatoes in its dry form as a coating for deep fried dishes (like chicken fingers) instead of using it to make mashed spuds. All you need to do is dip your protein in egg before dredging your dried potato flakes to create a super-crispy crackly crust.

