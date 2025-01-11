11 Packaged Deli Turkey Brands, Ranked
Whether you want a hot pastrami sandwich, cold Italian sub, or classic turkey BLT, there is no shortage of deli meat to choose from to create your perfect dish. Your choices for your next deli lunch may seem endless and it can be overwhelming when you're standing in front of the deli section trying to decide which ones might make a memorable sandwich.
Deli turkey is a versatile choice for making a variety of sandwiches, wraps, or roll-ups for lunch or dinner. I decided to take the guesswork out of choosing between brands by sampling them and deciding which were the best of the bunch. I looked at packaging, the size and shape of the slices, and whether or not the slices were tasty enough to warrant putting them in a sandwich. I also paid attention to the ingredient list and the texture of each slice when I considered the overall value of the deli turkey. The top-ranked brands on this list were the ones I preferred to eat.
10. Buddig
Buddig deli turkey looks like deli meat, but it really doesn't deserve the title. The price is on the higher end compared to other brands, though it appears to be a deal because the package weighs just over a pound. But after trying one slice of turkey, I couldn't be bothered to finish the package. The only reason I can say this is deli turkey is because the package says so. Otherwise, I wouldn't know what to call it.
The small, thin, round slices came out of the package okay. I first thought they looked like bologna. But they're not even as good as bologna. The slices are rubbery, chewy, and very salty. The package states the product is "smoked, chopped, and pressed." It contains ingredients like carrageenan, dextrose, and various types of sodium preservatives. It's not surprising Buddig is one of the packaged deli meats with the lowest quality ingredients. Unfortunately, I couldn't find any redeeming factors about this deli turkey, which is why it lands dead last.
11. Plumrose
Just the look of the Plumrose package had me hesitant to try what's inside. It resembled canned ham or grade school lunch meat. The package is hefty; it weighs almost 2 pounds. Though, I suspect much of that is water. Since each package contains roughly two dozen rectangular slices of turkey, it feels like you're getting a deal. Except you're not — unless you truly enjoy pressed and processed meat. The only positive I could find is the large shape and somewhat dense texture of the meat would help to create a thick sandwich.
The main ingredients include turkey breast, turkey broth, and salt, but there are additions like sugar, nitrates, food starch, and vinegar. There is, however, no flavor. It didn't help at all that I could barely get a slice out of the package without it tearing into multiple pieces. It's not the best way to build a sandwich. Other than the size and density of this deli turkey — once you can get a slice out without damaging it, there isn't much positive about it, which is why it lands near the end of my list.
9. Know & Love
Know & Love deli turkey comes in a resealable 8-ounce hard plastic container. While I like this type of packaging, I couldn't get the slices apart without tearing them into pieces. It's not an issue if you just plop the entire blob of turkey on a bun or in a wrap, but if you want to separate the slices, good luck. However, if that was the only downside, I'd overlook it, since deli slices don't have to be perfect to be eaten and enjoyed. But this turkey was also basically tasteless and a smidge too sweet.
The package states the deli meat is coated with caramelized apple juice and natural flavors — which odd for a brand that claims high quality meat free from "unacceptable ingredients." Regardless of whether or not you think the flavored coating is an unnecessary addition or not, it clearly doesn't boost the taste of the product. Its bite is a cross between fresh and processed deli meat. Though I had trouble separating the slices and feel they are tasteless, I don't dislike the turkey. For that reason, it lands a little higher than last place on the list.
8. Land O' Frost
Land O' Frost is not one of the best deli meat brands, and it doesn't impress me with its oven roasted turkey either. It looks like classic deli meat, but it has a rubbery and chewy quality to it. It reminds me of the bologna I ate as a kid — the kind of bologna that cooks up crispy and curly for fried bologna sandwiches. But unlike bologna, this deli turkey is lacking in flavor. It's overly salty and not something I would reach for to make a light snack or meal.
The lengthy ingredient list, which contains two types of sweeteners and some other ingredients I don't think are necessary, also doesn't do it any favors. The only thing that really saves this brand from landing lower on the list is that it really does remind me of the bologna sandwiches I ate as a kid. But that's not what you want from a deli turkey.
7. Oscar Mayer
Oscar Mayer is another brand with less-than-stellar ingredients, including dextrose and sugar. But though it features more ingredients than a deli meat needs, there is something to be said about its presentation. The turkey slices are easy to separate, are uniform in shape, and are decently sized for sandwiches. They look, act, and taste like quality deli meat. Personally, I think the meat is on the sweet side, especially for what should be unsweetened deli turkey. However, the bite is more like freshly-cooked poultry, rather than something that's been pressed or canned.
Oscar Mayer lands in the middle of my list because the quality of its ingredients are just so-so and the turkey is just too sweet. You can tell it's not a natural taste, as the almost-sickeningly sweet backdrop borders on being chemical-flavored. But if you're putting this turkey on a sandwich with mayo, lettuce, and tomato, you probably won't notice that lingering aftertaste. Compared to other brands, Oscar Mayer is a little on the expensive side, too.
6. Hormel Natural Choice
Hormel Natural Choice looks like it should be a good choice. Its green packaging claims that it's free of preservatives, hormones, artificial ingredients, and nitrates. But it sits in the middle of the deli meat brands on this list and has a mid-range price. For a brand to call itself 100% natural, the ingredient list is a bit surprising; it contains multiple starches, sugar, and carrageenan.
Unlike most other "natural" brands, this deli turkey resembles a pressed and processed product. It has small, round slices, as opposed to ones more akin to freshly-sliced turkey breast. The meat is fairly wet and textured like processed meat, too. But does it taste "natural?" It tastes okay, perhaps a little salty. There's really nothing to make it stand out, either in a good way or a bad way, which is how it earned its middle spot. The smoked or applewood smoked deli turkey varieties may be more flavorful than this one.
5. Hillshire Farm
Hillshire Farm is a household name for smoked or cured meats, especially sausage and deli cuts. It's a brand you would expect to make a decent deli meat product, and it does. This brand lands in my top five, as it makes a deli turkey that looks, acts, and tastes like you would expect a deli meat to. Its 8-ounce resealable plastic tub can also be used for leftovers once you're done enjoying its meaty contents. For these reasons, Hillshire Farm is a good buy.
The slices are thin, oblong, and larger than most deli turkey brands, making this a good choice for sandwiches or subs. They came out of the package in one clump but were easy enough to pull apart into separate pieces. Its texture is like a typical deli meat, though it isn't as full of water as some brands can be. It tastes slightly salty and lightly smoked and has a well-balanced flavor. Hillshire could have landed higher on the list if its ingredients list was better, but additions like starch, dextrose, carrageenan, and natural flavorings caused it to miss the mark.
4. Boar's Head
Boar's Head has long been associated with quality deli meat. Though the brand has taken a few hits with deli meat recalls, Boar's Head still stands strong as a deli contender. It's also one of the more expensive deli brands. Though it's packed into a smaller package, Boar's Head deli meat slices are pretty large for a deli cut, making it a good choice for large sandwiches and subs.
Boar's Head pre-sliced packaged roasted turkey is a cross between fresh-sliced deli and pressed deli meat. Its texture is more like fresh meat, rather than processed. It's not overly salty or watery, and though it's a little bland, it makes for a decent deli turkey. The main ingredients are turkey and water with a touch of salt and sugar for seasoning. Boar's Head could have placed higher if it weren't for the price.
3. Smithfield
Smithfield could have ranked higher if the ingredients didn't include sweeteners, thickeners, and natural flavors. But that being said, I really like this one. The large, somewhat thick, and long slices are perfect for creating hefty sandwiches or sturdy roll-ups. And as a bonus, they're easy to get out of the package. While it looks like classic deli meat that's been pressed and processed, its consistency is like a cross between real meat and deli meat. The deli turkey has a light flavor, is salted just enough, and isn't filled with water.
Smithfield deli turkey is a little pricier than most of the brands on this list, but you receive a decent amount of meat. If you're looking for a good deli turkey and are not overly choosy about your ingredients, Smithfield is unlikely to disappoint you.
2. Applegate Naturals
Applegate is a brand known for its quality products. It claims its farms never use antibiotics and its products feature no artificial ingredients. The company's focus on farming practices, food production, and quality stretches to all its meaty offerings. I personally like this brand for its simple ingredient list. Its uncured, sugar-free bacon is my go-to product.
Applegate's oven-roasted deli turkey contains turkey breast and water, as well as salt, potato starch, broth, and rosemary extract. The package is notably smaller than other brands; it contains about eight slices. The size of the slice is decent for wraps, sandwiches, and roll-ups. The meat isn't overly wet and feels more like fresh meat as opposed to pressed meat. It's lightly salted and has about as much flavor as turkey can.
I found the turkey to be enjoyable as is, but I also paired it with some cheese. It's sturdy enough to create a hearty roll-up. Even though you get less than a dozen slices at a price that's higher than most, Applegate earns a top spot due to its simple, tasty ingredients. It helps that the size, shape, texture, and thickness of this deli product makes for good sandwiches, too.
1. Dietz & Watson
Dietz & Watson, the top-ranked deli meat, comes in a 7-ounce package and at a mid-range price. The slices are a little difficult to extricate from the tightly sealed package, but they're a decent size once you get them out. Dietz & Watson doesn't have one of the best ingredient lists. Aside from turkey and water, it also contains dry milk and sugar. And, the meat is browned in canola oil. However, this ranked at the top of the list because it tastes more like freshly-cooked slices of turkey as opposed to pressed and processed slices of deli meat. It makes for a heartier, more enjoyable bite.
Compared to the other brands on this list, Dietz & Watson almost appears dry in texture, but it's not really dry at all. Even though it contains sugar, I don't find this deli meat to be too sweet. Instead, it has a light, clean flavor that's not overly salty or laden with fake smoke. The size of the slices is decent for making all types of sandwiches, wraps, and subs.
Methodology
To begin, I gathered a list of the most common deli turkey brands. Naturally, I searched for name brands available at local grocery stores. If there was more than one type of turkey avaliable, I opted for the classic oven-roasted option.
Taste and texture were really important to me in this ranking. Did the brand offer a deli turkey I wanted to spend my money on? After all, with the price of deli meat, I'm clearly paying for convenience. I also assessed the value of the package by looking at the size, shape, and number of slices in it. I determined if slices were easy or difficult to get out of the package and whether or not I could reseal the package adequately store what I hadn't eaten. Since deli meat is frequently used for sandwiches, the ranking had a lot to do with whether or not the slices would be good for stacking or rolling. Though presentation is not a top priority, some methods, like rolling, require a slice be complete and intact and not torn to shreds. Those products with a simple ingredient list also ranked higher.