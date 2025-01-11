11 Packaged Deli Turkey Brands, Ranked

Whether you want a hot pastrami sandwich, cold Italian sub, or classic turkey BLT, there is no shortage of deli meat to choose from to create your perfect dish. Your choices for your next deli lunch may seem endless and it can be overwhelming when you're standing in front of the deli section trying to decide which ones might make a memorable sandwich.

Advertisement

Deli turkey is a versatile choice for making a variety of sandwiches, wraps, or roll-ups for lunch or dinner. I decided to take the guesswork out of choosing between brands by sampling them and deciding which were the best of the bunch. I looked at packaging, the size and shape of the slices, and whether or not the slices were tasty enough to warrant putting them in a sandwich. I also paid attention to the ingredient list and the texture of each slice when I considered the overall value of the deli turkey. The top-ranked brands on this list were the ones I preferred to eat.